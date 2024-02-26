Oppenheimer keeps devouring awards with top prize at Producers Guild

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oppenheimer keeps devouring awards with top prize at Producers Guild

By Press Association
Christopher Nolan was rewarded for Oppenheimer (PA)
Christopher Nolan was rewarded for Oppenheimer (PA)

With two weeks to go before the Oscars, Oppenheimer looks unstoppable as the film continued its run of success at award shows.

Director and producer Christopher Nolan’s tale of the life of J Robert Oppenheimer and the birth of the atomic age won the top prize at the 35th Producers Guild of America (PGA) Awards – a frequent predictor of Oscar best picture winners – the night after doing the same at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Oppenheimer won the PGA’s Darryl F Zanuck Award for outstanding producer of theatrical motion pictures over the exact same set of 10 nominees up for best picture at the Academy Awards on March 10, including Barbie, Poor Things and Killers Of The Flower Moon, whose director, Martin Scorsese, was honoured on Sunday for his concurrent career as a producer.

The Zanuck Award winner has gone on to take the best picture Oscar for five of the past six years, and 12 of the past 15, including last year with Everything, Everywhere All At Once.

Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, and Robert Downey Jr at the Producers Guild Awards
Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr at the Producers Guild Awards (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

From the stage at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood, in the same complex where the Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre, Nolan thanked his fellow producer Charles Royen for giving him American Prometheus, the book that led to Oppenheimer, and “starting a chain reaction that’s spread all over the world”.

Earlier in the show, Robert Downey Jr called it “the highest-grossing film about theoretical physics yet made”.

Downey on Saturday won best supporting actor at the SAG Awards, where Oppenheimer also won best ensemble, part of an awards season sweep that also included wins at the Golden Globes and Directors Guild Awards.

Succession and The Bear took the top television prizes at the PGA Awards after doing the same at the SAG Awards and last month’s Emmy Awards.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, nominated for the animated feature Oscar, won the PGA’s animated motion picture award. Its predecessor, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, won the PGA award in 2019 before going on to win the Academy Award.

Scorsese joined Tom Cruise, Steven Spielberg and Kevin Feige as winners of the David O Selznick award for an outstanding body of work as a producer of motion pictures.

Scorsese said the first film he remembers seeing, at the age of four, was the Selznick written and produced Duel In The Sun.

Martin Scorsese
Martin Scorsese was honoured at the awards ceremony (PA)

“It was condemned by the Catholic church, and my mother wanted to see it,” Scorsese told the audience. “She said, ‘The kid likes westerns, I’m taking him’.”

Scorsese said “the very first impact of classic Hollywood cinema starts right there for me”.

The 81-year-old said he was grateful for the privilege of getting to spend his life exploring “beauty that’s at the core of what we all strive to do”.

Other career achievement awards went to producers Charles D King and Gail Berman.

King became the first black winner of the PGA’s Milestone Award, whose previous winners include Walt Disney, Clint Eastwood and George Lucas, for historic career contributions to the motion picture industry.

King was lauded for leaving his job as a Hollywood agent in 2015 to found a media company dedicated to amplifying the voices of black artists and other people of colour.

King thanked “our ancestors who kicked down doors, made sacrifices and blazed a trail for me to be able to do what I’m blessed to do”.

Berman, the only woman to have held the top job at both a major film company and television network, was given the Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television. Berman was the driving force behind the creation and airing of Buffy The Vampire Slayer, whose star, Sarah Michelle Gellar, presented her the award.

“Not a single person on this earth was interested in buying that television show,” Berman said. “But I just couldn’t ignore my gut telling me there was something unique there.”