In Pictures: Millions gather to watch solar eclipse sweep across US

Millions of spectators in the US, Mexico and Canada gathered to view a total solar eclipse.

It was thought to be North America’s biggest eclipse crowd ever, thanks to the densely populated path.

The eclipse began in the middle of the Pacific, with people on the Cook Islands being the first to witness the phenomenon, and is sweeping across North America, reaching Mexico next.

The moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse in Mexico (Fernando Llano/AP)

People watch as the sky goes dark in Mazatlan, Mexico (Fernando Llano/AP)

The moon covers the sun in over Mexico (Fernando Llano/AP)

Isabel Franco, left, and her parrot Alex watch the eclipse from Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles (Andy Bao/AP)

The view from Eagle Pass, Texas (Eric Gay/AP)

People watch as the moon partially covers the sun in Eagle Pass, Texas (Eric Gay/AP)

A woman looks up at the sun during during a practice round in preparation for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia (Ashley Landis/AP)

Clouds roll by as the beginning phase of a total solar eclipse is visible from Arlington, Texas, Monday, April 8, 2024 (Julio Cortez/AP)

Totality will last up to four minutes and 28 seconds in certain spots.

Aaron Larson of Wisconsin poses for a photo standing in front of a sign in the town square in Paris, Texas (Tony Gutierrez/AP)

People prepare for the eclipse in Mazatlan, Mexico (Fernando Llano/AP)

Photographers prepare to photograph the solar eclipse in Eagle Pass, Texas (Eric Gay/AP)

The eclipse was cutting diagonally from Texas to Maine, before exiting over eastern Canada into the Atlantic.

Tawhid Rana, from Michigan, hold his daughter Thia, as she views the sun through a telescope at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis (Michael Conroy/AP)

Ruben Aguirre from California, drops a pin on a map at an eclipse watching event in Paris, Texas (Tony Gutierrez/AP)