Kevin Costner’s western epic set for Cannes Film Festival debut

By Press Association
Kevin Costner’s western epic is set for a Cannes Film Festival debut (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
The first instalment of Kevin Costner’s western epic titled Horizon, An American Saga will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, it has been announced.

Co-writer, director and star Costner will be on the Croisette to present the first of his four-part project on May 19 out of competition. It features Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington and Jena Malone.

“I’d like to thank the Festival de Cannes for including my film Horizon, An American Saga in this year’s selection,” Costner,69, said.

“It’s been 20 years since I’ve had the pleasure of being on the Croisette. I’ve been waiting for the right time to return and I’m proud to say that this time has come.

“Horizon, An American Saga is a story that began 35 years ago, and I can’t think of a better place than Cannes to reveal to the world the result of such a wonderful adventure.

“The French have always supported films and believed deeply in filmmaking. Just as I believe deeply in my film.”

Costner’s project joins the out of competition lineup alongside George Miller’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga led by Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth, and The Second Act directed by Quentin Dupieux starring Lea Seydoux and Vincent Lindon – which will open the festival.

The Warner Bros picture will span the four years of the American Civil War from 1861 to 1865 and is billed as exploring the “lure of the Old West and how it was won and lost through the blood, sweat and tears of many”.

“Costner’s ambitious cinematic adventure will take audiences on an emotional journey across a country at war with itself, experienced through the lens of families, friends and foes all attempting to discover what it truly means to be the United States of America,” it said.

The project sees Costner revisiting the US Civil War era, which was the setting for his 1990 directorial debut Dances With Wolves – which won seven Academy Awards, including best picture and best director.

Horizon, An American Saga will also be released in US cinemas in two parts, with chapter one on June 28 and the second chapter on Aug 16, but does not appear to have a UK release date yet.