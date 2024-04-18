Long-lost first model of Star Trek’s USS Enterprise finally returned home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Long-lost first model of Star Trek’s USS Enterprise finally returned home

By Press Association
The first model of the USS Enterprise has finally returned home, decades after going missing (Josh David Jordan/Heritage Auctions via AP)
The first model of the USS Enterprise has finally returned home, decades after going missing (Josh David Jordan/Heritage Auctions via AP)

The first model of the USS Enterprise — used in the opening credits of the original Star Trek television series — has gone back home, returning to creator Gene Roddenberry’s son decades after it went missing.

The model’s disappearance sometime in the 1970s had become the subject of lore, so it caused a stir when it popped up on eBay last autumn.

The sellers quickly took it down and then contacted Dallas-based Heritage Auctions to authenticate it. Last weekend, the auction house facilitated the model’s return.

Lost Star Trek Model
Joe Maddalena, executive vice president of Heritage Auctions, left, and Eugene “Rod” Roddenberry, the son of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry, view the recently recovered first model of the USS Enterprise (Josh David Jordan/Heritage Auctions via AP)

Eugene “Rod” Roddenberry, chief executive of Roddenberry Entertainment, said he is thrilled to have the model that had graced the desk of his father, who died in 1991 at age 70.

“This is not going home to adorn my shelves,” Mr Roddenberry said. “This is going to get restored and we’re working on ways to get it out so the public can see it and my hope is that it will land in a museum somewhere.”

Heritage’s executive vice president, Joe Maddalena, said the auction house was contacted by people who said they had discovered the model in a storage unit, and when it was brought into their Beverly Hills office, he and a colleague “instantly knew that it was the real thing”.

They reached out to Mr Roddenberry, who said he appreciates that everyone involved agreed returning the model was the right thing to do.

He wouldn’t go into details on the agreement reached but said “I felt it important to reward that and show appreciation for that”.

Lost Star Trek Model
The model of the USS Enterprise was used in the original Star Trek television series but it went missing in the 1970s (Josh David Jordan/Heritage Auctions via AP)

Maddalena said the model vanished in the 1970s after Gene Roddenberry loaned it to the makers of “Star Trek: The Motion Picture”, which was released in 1979.

“No one knew what happened to it,” Rod Roddenberry said.

The 3ft (0.91-meter) model of the USS Enterprise was used in the show’s original pilot episode as well as the opening credits of the resulting TV series and was the prototype for the 11ft (3-meter) version featured in the series’ episodes.

The larger model is on display at the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum.

The original Star Trek television series, which aired in the late 1960s, kicked off an ever-expanding multiverse of cultural phenomena, with TV and movie spinoffs and conventions where a fanbase of zealous and devoted Trekkies can’t get enough of memorabilia.

Lost Star Trek Model
The model popped up on eBay and once it was discovered to be the real deal, the sellers passed it on to Heritage Auctions to be authenticated and returned home (Josh David Jordan/Heritage Auctions via AP)

This USS Enterprise model would easily sell for more than a million dollars at auction, but really “it’s priceless,” Mr Maddalena said.

“It could sell for any amount and I wouldn’t be surprised because of what it is,” he said. “It is truly a cultural icon.”

Mr Roddenberry, who was just a young boy when the model went missing, said he has spotty memories of it, “almost a deja vu”.

He said it wasn’t something he’d thought much about until people began contacting him after it appeared on eBay.

“I don’t think I really, fully comprehended at first that this was the first Enterprise ever created,” he said.

He said he has no idea if there was something nefarious behind the disappearance all those decades ago or if it was just mistakenly lost, but it would be interesting to find out more about what happened.

“This piece is incredibly important and it has its own story and this would be a great piece of the story,” Mr Roddenberry said.

Thankfully, he said, the discovery has cleared up one rumour: That it was destroyed because as a young boy, he’d thrown it into a pool.

“Finally I’m vindicated after all these years,” he said with a laugh.