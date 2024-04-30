Judge fines Trump for contempt and raises threat of jail in hush money trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Judge fines Trump for contempt and raises threat of jail in hush money trial

By Press Association
Former President Donald Trump was held in contempt and fined £7,100 (Eduardo Munoz/Pool Photo via AP)
Donald Trump was held in contempt of court on Tuesday and fined 9,000 dollars (£7,100) for repeatedly violating a gag order that barred him from making public statements about witnesses, jurors and some others connected to his New York hush money case.

If he does it again, the judge warned, he could be jailed.

Prosecutors had alleged 10 violations, but New York Judge Juan M Merchan found there were nine.

Trump told reporters outside the court that ‘the case should never have been brought’ (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The ruling was a stinging rebuke for the Republican former president, who had insisted he was exercising his free speech rights.

Mr Merchan wrote that Trump “is hereby warned that the Court will not tolerate continued wilful violations of its lawful orders and that if necessary and appropriate under the circumstances, it will impose an incarceratory punishment”.

Trump stared down at the table in front of him as the judge read the ruling, frowning slightly.

The ruling came at the start of the second week of evidence in the historic case.

Manhattan prosecutors say Trump and his associates took part in an illegal scheme to influence the 2016 presidential campaign by burying negative stories.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Judge Juan Merchan ruled that the former president must pay a fine and remove several posts from his social media (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

Trump must pay the fine by the close of business on Friday, Mr Merchan said in a written ruling.

He must also remove seven offending posts from his Truth Social account and two from his campaign website by 2:15pm on Tuesday, Mr Merchan said.

The judge is also weighing other alleged gag order violations by Trump and will hear arguments on Thursday.

Court was resuming on Tuesday with Gary Farro, a banker who helped Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen to open accounts, including one that Cohen used to buy the silence of adult film performer Stormy Daniels.

She alleged a 2006 sexual encounter with Trump, which he denies.

Trump Hush Money Who’s Who
Michael Cohen is expected to be the star witness for the prosecution (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

For his part, the former president and presumptive Republican nominee has been campaigning in his off-hours but is required to be in court when it is in session, four days a week.

Outside the courtroom, Trump criticised prosecutors again.

“This is a case that should have never been brought,” he said.