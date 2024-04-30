Sammy Hagar hails late Eddie Van Halen who did ‘lot for my musical songwriting’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sammy Hagar hails late Eddie Van Halen who did ‘lot for my musical songwriting’

By Press Association
Sammy Hagar attends a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Sammy Hagar has expressed gratitude for late bandmate Eddie Van Halen who “did a lot for my musical songwriting and breaks in life” – during his Walk of Fame ceremony.

The 76-year-old, who joined US rock band Van Halen in 1985 before departing under acrimonious circumstances more than a decade later, was honoured with a star in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Seven-time Grammy winner John Mayer was among the musicians at the ceremony, alongside fellow Van Halen star Michael Anthony, and Chad Smith, the drummer from rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Chad Smith, from left, Michael Anthony, Sammy Hagar and John Mayer attend a ceremony honoring Hagar with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Hagar originally departed Van Halen in 1996 before reuniting for The Best Of Both Worlds tour in 2004, but later reportedly became estranged from bandmate Eddie.

He previously said he “buried the hatchet” with Eddie before he died in October 2020 from a “long and arduous” battle with cancer aged 65.

“The amount of people that I would have to thank it would be impossible to do in one day,” Hagar said during the Walk of Fame ceremony.

“There’s so many people that aren’t here that I need to thank.

“Eddie Van Halen, Ronnie Montrose, Ed Leffler, my old manager, people like that, that did a lot for my musical songwriting and breaks in life.”

Sammy Hagar stands on his new star during a ceremony honoring Him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Van Halen blurred the line between hard rock and heavy metal on their way to becoming one of the biggest bands in the world in the 1980s – with hit tracks including Why Can’t This Be Love and Right Now.

Hagar won a Grammy with the group for album For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge in 1992, and was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the band in 2007.

Before his time in Van Halen, Hagar performed with the rock band Montrose founded by Ronnie Montrose, and has since been the frontman for supergroup Chickenfoot, and The Circle.

Hagar is set to go on tour with former Van Halen bandmate Anthony on The Best Of All Worlds tour this summer, alongside Chickenfoot guitarist Joe Satriani and British drummer Jason Bonham – who has performed with Led Zeppelin and The Circle.

“Michael Anthony over here… Mike is my partner in crime, we’ve been inseparable since 1985 when I walked into Van Halen 5150 Recording Studio Mike and I, boom, we’re attached at the hip,” Hagar said.

Sammy Hagar and John Mayer attend a ceremony honoring Hagar with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

“I’ve always said that Eddie and Alex (Van Halen) are the real brothers by name, but Mike and I are the real brothers by nature.

“We got work to do this summer Mike. We got work to do.”

Hagar also addressed rumours that The Best Of All Worlds tour will be his last.

“I don’t have a last tour in me OK, my DNA doesn’t ever quit. My DNA isn’t about retirement,” he said.

“My DNA is let’s go keep doing it, keep having fun.”

Your Body Is A Wonderland singer Mayer appeared as a guest speaker during the ceremony, wearing a Van Halen T-shirt and joked that it was the first time he was publicly wearing reading glasses.

Mayer, who first met Hagar in 2015, said: “I’m a Van Halen fan. But I’m an even bigger Sammy Hagar fan.

“…Sammy Hagar proves that living your life with generosity, curiosity, and kindness pays off in every way imaginable.”