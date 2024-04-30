Gary O’Neil given one-game touchline ban and £8,000 fine for outburst at referee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Gary O’Neil given one-game touchline ban and £8,000 fine for outburst at referee

By Press Association
Gary O’Neil will not be in Wolves’ dugout for the trip to Manchester City (Joe Giddens/PA)
Gary O’Neil will not be in Wolves’ dugout for the trip to Manchester City (Joe Giddens/PA)

Wolves boss Gary O’Neil has been handed a one-match touchline ban and fined £8,000 for his outburst at a referee following a 2-1 defeat by West Ham on April 6.

O’Neil described the decision to disallow Maximilian Kilman’s stoppage-time goal as “possibly the worst decision I’ve ever seen” and was hit with a Football Association charge for improper conduct.

It related to his behaviour towards referee Tony Harrington, who was advised by the VAR to check the monitor as Wolves substitute Tawanda Chirewa was stood in front of Lukasz Fabianski in an offside position and deemed to be impeding the West Ham goalkeeper before Kilman struck.

O’Neil accepted the charge and he will therefore be absent from Wolves’ dugout when they visit the Etihad Stadium to face Premier League title-chasers Manchester City in the Saturday teatime kick-off.

A Football Association statement read: “Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O’Neil has been suspended from the touchline for one match and fined £8,000 following the Premier League fixture against West Ham United on Saturday, 6 April 2024.

“It was alleged that following the completion of the fixture, his language and/or behaviour in or around the match officials’ changing room was improper and/or threatening.

“Mr O’Neil admitted the charge and the sanctions were subsequently imposed by an independent regulatory commission.”

Speaking after the game, O’Neil revealed he went to see Harrington at the full-time whistle.

Referee Tony Harrington disallowed a late Wolves leveller against West Ham (Mike Egerton/PA)
Referee Tony Harrington disallowed a late Wolves leveller against West Ham (Mike Egerton/PA)

But O’Neil said the conversation “didn’t go well” because he was still too worked up over the incident.

Speaking about the incident in the latest episode of ‘Match Officials Mic’d Up’, referees’ chief Howard Webb felt the correct decision was made.

“If you stay in that offside position right in front of the goalkeeper, you’re going to have an impact,” Webb told Sky Sports. “Most goalkeeping people I’ve spoken to at least expect this to be penalised.”