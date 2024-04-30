Barbra Streisand insists Melissa McCarthy Ozempic comment was ‘a compliment’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barbra Streisand insists Melissa McCarthy Ozempic comment was ‘a compliment’

By Press Association
Barbra Streisand insists Melissa McCarthy Ozempic comment was ‘a compliment’ (Raphael Pour-Hashemi/Alamy)
Barbra Streisand insists Melissa McCarthy Ozempic comment was ‘a compliment’ (Raphael Pour-Hashemi/Alamy)

Barbra Streisand insisted that a comment about Ozempic aimed at US actress Melissa McCarthy was a “compliment”.

Bridesmaids star McCarthy posted pictures on Instagram from the Center Theatre Group (CTG) gala, wearing a pastel green tulle dress with a matching blazer, alongside US director Adam Shankman in a baby pink suit.

EGOT winner, writer, and director Streisand left a comment on the post: “Give him my regards. Did you take Ozempic?” referencing the type two diabetes medicine acknowledged as effective for weight loss.

The comment was swiftly deleted, although it sparked furore online.

Addressing the backlash on her Instagram story, Streisand told her 1.6 million followers: “I went on Instagram to see the photos we’d posted of the beautiful flowers I’d received for my birthday,” 82-year-old Streisand said.

“Below them was a photo of my friend Melissa McCarthy, who I sang with on my Encore album.

“She looked fantastic! I just wanted to pay her a compliment.

“I forgot the world is reading!”

When asked about the comment in an online video, 53-year-old McCarthy said: “I think Barbra is a treasure, and I love her.”

Streisand is one of a handful of performers to have achieved EGOT status, a term for a select group of stars who have received at least one Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, or Tony award during their career.

Her comments come after Oprah Winfrey starred in an ABC special titled Shame, Blame, And The Weight Loss Revolution.

The special focused on weight-loss medication, and the TV host admitted to taking it but did not specify which medication.

Ozempic is a medicine designed to treat patients suffering from type two diabetes.

It is not licensed as a weight-loss drug in the UK or the US, although the British government acknowledges: “It is not authorised for weight-loss, but it is used off-label for that purpose.”