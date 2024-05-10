The main contenders for the US PGA Championship at Valhalla

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The main contenders for the US PGA Championship at Valhalla

By Press Association
Brooks Koepka warmed up for his US PGA Championship title defence by winning the LIV Golf event in Singapore (Jon Ferrey/LIV Golf via AP)
Brooks Koepka will defend his title when the 106th US PGA Championship takes place at Valhalla Golf Club from May 16-19.

Koepka will be seeking a sixth major title and back-to-back victories in the event for the second time, having also lifted the Wanamaker trophy in 2018 and 2019.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the main contenders for the year’s second major championship.

Scottie Scheffler

Justified being a hot favourite for the Masters by claiming his second green jacket in three years at Augusta National. Seven days later won the RBC Heritage to make it four wins and a runner-up finish in five events, a spell which includes becoming the first player to successfully defend the Players Championship. Only the imminent birth of his first child threatens to derail the world number one’s brilliant season.

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy and team-mate Shane Lowry celebrate with the trophy after winning the Zurich Classic (Gerald Herbert/AP)

McIlroy’s 10th attempt to win the Masters and complete a career grand slam was blown away with a windswept 77 in the second round and he finished a distant 33rd in the RBC Heritage, but the world number two enjoyed – in every sense of the word – a winning debut in the Zurich Classic alongside Shane Lowry and returns to the scene of his last major title in the 2014 US PGA.

Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka celebrates with his family after winning the LIV Golf event in Singapore (Jon Ferrey/LIV Golf via AP)

The defending champion was downbeat about the state of his game just days before winning the LIV Golf event in Singapore, a record fourth victory on the Saudi-funded breakaway. Finished 15th at Valhalla in 2014 and has consistently raised his game in the majors. Bidding to lift the Wanamaker Trophy for a fourth time after wins in 2018, 2019 and 2023.

Xander Schauffele

Insisted the best was yet to come after narrowly missing out on the Players Championship, the Olympic champion taking a one-shot lead into the final round only to get overhauled by a charging Scheffler. Seen in some circles as an underachiever, Schauffele has seven PGA Tour titles to go with his gold medal from Tokyo, along with 12 top-10 major finishes, including four in his last six starts in the Masters.

Tommy Fleetwood

Tommy Fleetwood
Tommy Fleetwood watches his shot on the second hole during the third round of the Masters (Matt Slocum/AP)

Will be without long-time caddie Ian Finnis as he recovers from open-heart surgery, but coped well with a temporary stand-in for the Masters, where a tie for third was comfortably his best finish at Augusta. Missed the cut on his US PGA debut at Valhalla in 2014 but was fifth at Southern Hills in 2022 – just two shots outside the play-off – and looks one good putting week away from claiming a maiden major title.