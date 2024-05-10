Pep Guardiola: Fulham will do everything to beat Manchester City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Pep Guardiola: Fulham will do everything to beat Manchester City

By Press Association
Pep Guardiola is sure Marco Silva’s side will be out to win on Saturday (Nick Potts/PA)
Pep Guardiola is sure Marco Silva’s side will be out to win on Saturday (Nick Potts/PA)

Pep Guardiola has no doubt Fulham will “do everything” to beat Manchester City on Saturday no matter how much fun they have had in training.

Video footage circulated this week of some of Fulham’s squad flying kites at the club’s training ground during a lighter moment in their schedule.

That prompted some fans of City’s title rivals Arsenal to question whether the mid-table Cottagers will have their minds fully on the job as they prepare to host the champions on Saturday.

The Gunners need a favour from another club in the final week of the season if they are to deny City a fourth successive Premier League crown.

Pep Guardiola's side have the title race in their own hands
Pep Guardiola’s side have the title race in their own hands (Richard Sellers/PA)

“On that I don’t know what you are talking about, I never saw anything,” said Guardiola when asked about the Fulham video at his pre-match press conference.

“But I never met one player or manager who, when they start to play, wasn’t focused to win the game, never ever in my life.

“When they play in front of their fans, they want to perform well and will do everything to beat us, like we are going to do everything to beat them.”

City head to Craven Cottage trailing leaders Arsenal by one point but, significantly, have played one game less.

Arsenal are then in action at Manchester United on Sunday before City play their game in hand at Tottenham in midweek.

I’m a City fan, trying to beat Fulham. That’s all I’m concerned with

The season then concludes the following weekend with City hosting West Ham and Arsenal taking on Everton.

Asked if he would become a United fan for the weekend, Guardiola said: “I’m a City fan, trying to beat Fulham. That’s all I’m concerned with.”

City have a fully-fit squad available and are refreshed having had no midweek action this week.

“I would have preferred to play the semi-finals of the Champions League, to be honest, but unfortunately we could not be there,” said Guardiola, whose side’s European title defence ended with quarter-final defeat to Real Madrid.

“But you never know, we adapt to what we have. When we have three days we adapt, when we have a long week we adapt.”