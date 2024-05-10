Trump’s hush money trial resumes in New York

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Trump’s hush money trial resumes in New York

By Press Association
Former US president Donald Trump, with lawyer Todd Blanche, right, arrives at Manhattan criminal court in New York, on Friday (Timothy A Clary/Pool Photo via AP)
Former US president Donald Trump, with lawyer Todd Blanche, right, arrives at Manhattan criminal court in New York, on Friday (Timothy A Clary/Pool Photo via AP)

Donald Trump’s hush money case resumed on Friday, at the end of a week that saw adult film actress Stormy Daniels in the witness box, two failed attempts by the defence to have a mistrial declared and gag order sanctions.

Ms Daniels’ sometimes graphic testimony over two days riveted jurors and drew upset from defence lawyers who decried it on Thursday as prejudicial and overly gratuitous.

The prosecution defended its questioning and Ms Daniels’ details of the alleged 2006 sexual encounter with Trump and ultimately, the judge denied the requests for a mistrial — chiding the defence for not objecting more during testimony.

Trump has denied the two ever had sex.

Pictures of the Week-North America-Photo Gallery
Stormy Daniels, centre, leaves Manhattan criminal court after giving evidence earlier in the week (Seth Wenig/AP)

Madeleine Westerhout, a former Trump White House aide, returned to the witness box after beginning her evidence on Thursday afternoon.

It is not yet clear who will next give evidence, but prosecutors are ramping up for star witness Michael Cohen, who arranged the 130,000-dollar (£103,700) payment to Ms Daniels and later went to prison for orchestrating the payments and other charges.

The trial is in its 15th day. Prosecutors say Trump and two of his associates orchestrated a scheme to influence the 2016 election by purchasing and then burying stories that might damage his campaign.

Former president Trump is accused of falsifying internal business records to cover up the hush money payments by recording them as legal expenses. He has pleaded not guilty.

The case is the first criminal trial of a former US president and the first of four prosecutions of Trump to reach a jury.