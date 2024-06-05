Halsey thanks fans for ‘love’ while revealing source of health issues

Halsey has thanked fans for the “unbelievable amount of love” they have shown her after she talked about having a series of health issues.

The American pop star, who uses she/they pronouns and whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, previously posted that she was “lucky to be alive” while announcing her latest album and new song The End.

She did not reveal the source of her concerns but did tag the charities Lupus Research Alliance and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in her post.

The three-time Grammy-nominated singer clarified on Wednesday that she was diagnosed with the autoimmune condition lupus and a lymphoproliferative disorder, which can cause T cells to be destroyed and become cancerous.

Halsey also wrote: “Thank you guys for the unbelievable amount of love for The End and the support you’ve shown me since its release.

“I realise everyone is catching up with news I’ve held in for a very long time, and I wasn’t sure how much I wanted to share.”

She also explained that her two conditions are being “managed or in remission” but she “will likely have” them for the rest of her life.

“After a rocky start, I slowly got everything under control with the help of amazing doctors,” Halsey wrote.

“After two years, I’m feeling better and I’m more grateful than ever to have music to turn to.

“I can’t wait to get back where I belong: With you all singing and screaming my heart out.”

On Tuesday, she posted a video captioned that “long story short, I’m lucky to be alive” and “short story long, I wrote an album”.

Speaking in the clip, while rubbing her legs, the 29-year-old said: “Seriously, (I’m) like an old lady, I told myself I’m giving myself two more years to be sick.

“(When) I’m 30… I’m having a rebirth and I’m not going to be sick.

“I’m going to look super hot and have lots of energy and I’m just going to get to redo my 20s in my 30s.”

The singer, who shares a son with music producer Alev Aydin, is known for hits including Without Me and Nightmare.

According to the NHS, lupus can cause joint and muscle pain, tiredness and rashes.

Halsey was given a best alternative music album Grammy nomination for the record If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power in 2022, and in 2017 received album of the year nominations for Purpose and similar best pop group performance recognition for Closer with The Chainsmokers.