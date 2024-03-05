Birmingham City Council approves 9.99% council tax hike and ‘unprecedented’ cuts

Birmingham City Council has approved a 9.99% rise in council tax and a budget containing plans for “unprecedented” cuts to services.

More than 50 Labour councillors voted through a 2024/25 budget described by the city’s Conservative group leader as “a double whammy of higher taxes and fewer services”.

A five-hour council meeting on Tuesday was told £300 million of cuts over two years, including to library services, were needed to secure £1.255 billion in exceptional financial support (EFS) loans from central Government.

CITY COUNCIL BUDGET: The budget 2024/25 has been approved at today's full council meeting. The archived streaming of the meeting will be available tomorrow. Full details can be found in the agenda papers here – https://t.co/N1lHou2D8z pic.twitter.com/z2xj8WOFn8 — Bham City Council (@BhamCityCouncil) March 5, 2024

A separate motion recommending a council tax rise of 9.99% – taking annual bills for a Band D property to £1,793 – was also approved.

The Labour-run council declared itself effectively bankrupt in September last year after identifying equal pay liabilities estimated at £760 million, and is now said to be on a “narrow path to financial sustainability”, dependent on budget cuts.

During a debate on the plans, council leader John Cotton apologised to citizens for the “unprecedented” cuts, telling councillors the “budget before council today is not the budget I entered politics to set”.

Mr Cotton said: “It is not a budget I ever envisaged for our city. Sadly, however, it is a budget that reflects the significant challenges currently facing this council.

“Because the harsh reality is we must make cuts of over £300 million over the next two financial years in order to receive exceptional financial support from Government, and to meet the challenge set by commissioners.

“As the report before us states, that is unprecedented in scale and, for that, I unreservedly apologise to the people and communities of our city.”