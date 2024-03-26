Sadiq Khan blasts Tories over attack ad showing New York instead of London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sadiq Khan blasts Tories over attack ad showing New York instead of London

By Press Association
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan. Picture date: Monday March 25, 2024. (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan. Picture date: Monday March 25, 2024. (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sadiq Khan said local people are “disgusted that the Conservatives will try and mislead Londoners” after the Conservative Party posted an attack ad on Labour featuring scenes from New York despite the video being about London.

The clip posted on X attacking the London Mayor used footage of a stampede in a New York subway station.

The ad in support of Tory mayoral candidate Susan Hall was quickly withdrawn and replaced with a video where the New York scenes had been cut.

Mr Khan told the PA news agency: “I’ve been speaking to Londoners today and listening to them, many of them have seen the original video put out by my Conservative opponent, by the Conservative Party.

“They’re disgusted that the Conservatives will try and mislead Londoners.

“It beggars belief that you’ve got somebody aspiring to be the mayor of this great city talking down this great city, but using lies, misinformation but also images and pictures from another country, another city.

“My worry is we’re going to have six weeks of this, another divisive campaign where the Tories spread lies, misinformation.

“What I’d say in a respectful way to the Tories and my Tory opponent is, stop it.”

Susan Hall
Susan Hall is the Conservative candidate for London mayor (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Ms Hall is running against Labour incumbent Mr Khan in the London mayoral election on May 2.

In the original black-and-white video, the scenes of a stampede at New York’s Penn Station in 2017 were overlaid with an ominous US-accented narrator saying: “A 54% increase in knife crime since the Labour mayor seized power has the metropolis teetering on the brink of chaos.

“And in the chaos, people seek a desperate reprieve.”

The video also warned of “squads of Ulez-enforcers dressed in black, faces covered with masks, terrorising communities at the beck and call of their Labour mayor master, who has implemented a tax on driving, forcing people to stay inside or go underground”.

“Gripped by the tendrils of rising crime, London citizens stay inside,” the narration continues. “The streets are quiet.”

A source close to the Susan Hall campaign said: “The advert was not put out by Susan Hall’s campaign.

“Unlike the attack advert van launched by Sadiq Khan yesterday, which featured four falsehoods spread by him about Susan Hall on the side.

“Sadiq should stop peddling misinformation. His faux outrage is laughable – from a man who peddles misinformation, said he wouldn’t expand Ulez and did anyway, and prints misinformation on the side of his advertising vans.

“People in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones, and the mayor is practically standing in Kew Gardens.”

Mr Khan took office in 2016 and is seeking an unprecedented third term in office.

The Conservative Party has been asked to comment.