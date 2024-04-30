MSPS overwhelmingly back new Bill to create buffer zones at abortion clinics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MSPS overwhelmingly back new Bill to create buffer zones at abortion clinics

By Press Association
Holyrood has backed the general principles of a new law to ban anti-abortion protestors from gathering outside clinics where terminations are carried out (Jane Barlow/PA)
A proposed new law to create buffer zones outside abortion clinics, preventing protesters from gathering there, means women will no longer have to run a “gauntlet of disapproval and judgment”, the MSP behind the legislation has insisted.

Green MSP Gillian Mackay spoke out as Holyrood overwhelmingly backed her Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) (Scotland) Bill.

If passed, the legislation would prevent anti-abortion protesters from gathering within 200 metres of hospitals and other facilities where terminations are carried out.

MSPs approved the general principles of the legislation by 123 votes to one, and will go on to consider now what changes need to be made.

Speaking in the debate at Holyrood, Ms Mackay insisted: “This Bill is not about the right or wrongs of abortion. It is about the right and ability of patients to access care without running a gauntlet of disapproval and judgment.”

She said the change in the law was needed to give women attending for abortions “the same dignity and privacy they would at every other medical procedure”.

And she added her Bill was a “proportionate means” of protecting women and staff from protests which could have “profound consequences”.

The legislation has already attracted support from all parties within Holyrood, though SNP backbencher John Mason voiced his opposition.

John Mason of the SNP was the only MSP to vote against the general principles of the proposed legislation(Andrew Milligan/PA)

Telling how he had twice visited anti-abortion “vigils” outside the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, he insisted they involved mainly older people “quietly reading or praying” who offered “support” to women.

Mr Mason, who was the only MSP to vote against the Bill, said: “There is very little evidence of harassment or intimidation near abortion facilities.”

He added: “With the number of abortions in Scotland rising to over 16,000 in 2022 it does not appear people are being put off by vigils or protests.”

But Scottish Tory deputy leader Meghan Gallacher said: “This Bill in my opinion is about women and creating safe access to healthcare where they don’t feel intimidated or harassed, and I think that is a reasonable ask.”

She said: “For me, it is about making sure women have that safe access to these clinics, that is the fundamental principle of the Bill.”

Similarly Labour’s Carol Mochan stated: “The truth is that access to abortion clinics is access to healthcare, and we cannot continue to condone the intimidation of women accessing healthcare they are so rightfully entitled to.”

Meanwhile, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton told MSPs: “It boils down to this – nobody should be forced to cross a picket line to access intimate medical care.”

He added: “All this Bill seeks to do is ensure anyone accessing medical care can do without harassment or fear or judgment, it seeks to safeguard their basic right to medical privacy.”

With the Scottish Government also backing the legislation, women’s health minister Jenni Minto told MSPs that she was “confident the Bill is the best way to provide the protection women and staff need” at abortion clinics.

She added that the Bill showed how MSPs “can unite across all party lines when we are motivated by a greater good – in this case, to protect the dignity and privacy of women accessing vital healthcare and those providing it”.

Afterwards, Michael Robinson, executive director at the Society for the Protection of Unborn Children (SPUC), spoke out about the organisation’s “deep disgust” at Holyrood’s support for the Bill, branding it a “concerning limitation on freedom of expression” which also “undermines the fundamental rights of individuals to assemble peacefully”.

Mr Robinson said the Bill would “effectively criminalise compassion by denying pregnant women the opportunity to learn about the practical help available”, adding that “more babies’ lives will be lost as a result”.

He said: “In voting in favour of this legislation, MSPs have closed their hearts to women and unborn babies.”