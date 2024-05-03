Harman: Holyrood blazing a trail with launch of women’s caucus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harman: Holyrood blazing a trail with launch of women’s caucus

By Press Association
Harriet Harman hailed the Scottish Parliament’s women’s caucus. (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)
The UK’s longest continuously serving woman MP has praised Holyrood for “blazing a trail” as she helped female MSPs launch a women’s caucus.

Labour’s Harriet Harman, who has been an MP since 1982, joined Scottish politicians in Edinburgh earlier this week to create the cross-party assembly.

It will focus on issues such as the barriers facing women entering Parliament and politics in general, the impact of social media, and developing a family-friendly institution.

Harriet Harman, centre left, was the first speaker at the Scottish Parliament’s women’s caucus (Scottish Parliament/PA)

Ms Harman, who was dubbed the Mother of the House of Commons by then prime minister Theresa May in 2017, was invited to speak at the first women’s caucus event by Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone, who chairs the Scottish Parliament’s gender sensitive advisory group.

A report by the advisory group had recommended the women’s caucus to create a forum for women to discuss “issues of mutual interest and provide a support network”.

Speaking after the caucus, Ms Johnstone said: “I was thrilled that Ms Harman was able to be the first guest speaker at our caucus.

“During the caucus, women MSP were able to hear Ms Harman’s inspirational account of representation and participation in politics.

Labour’s Harriet Harman, right, with Scottish Conservative deputy leader Meghan Gallacher following the launch of the women’s caucus (Scottish Parliament/PA)

“Establishing this caucus was one of the recommendations in our gender sensitive audit report, so I’m delighted we could start with such a well-known and highly regarded speaker.”

Ms Harman said: “The Scottish Parliament is blazing a trail. I’m full of admiration for the pioneering leadership of the Presiding Officer in setting up this women’s caucus.

“With 46% of MSPs, and being cross-party, this will be the most powerful group in the Scottish Parliament.

“This will drive rapid progress for women in Scotland. Westminster should follow in the steps of our sisters in Holyrood.”