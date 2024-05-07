Labour will fight next election on economy, says Reeves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour will fight next election on economy, says Reeves

By Press Association
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said the local election results did not point to a hung parliament (Peter Byrne/PA)
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said the local election results did not point to a hung parliament (Peter Byrne/PA)

Labour will fight the next election on the economy, the shadow chancellor has said as she dismissed suggestions the UK was heading for a hung parliament.

In a speech in the City of London, Rachel Reeves said her party would use every day to “expose what the Conservatives have done to our country” and accused the Government of “gaslighting” the public by claiming Britain had “turned a corner”.

She said: “Instead of believing the Prime Minister’s claims that we’ve turned a corner, the questions people will ask ahead of the next election are simple.

“Do you and your family feel better off than you did after 14 years of Conservative government? Do our schools, our hospitals, our police, our transport work better than they did 14 years ago? Frankly, does anything in our country work better than it did when the Conservatives came into office 14 years ago?”

Regional Mayoral elections
Labour celebrated a string of local election victories over the weekend, including in the Prime Minister’s own back yard of York and North Yorkshire (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Asked about claims the local election results pointed to a hung parliament, Ms Reeves said Labour was “fighting for every single vote”, but had won in places it needed to if it is to form the next government.

She said: “I don’t think the results last week point to a hung parliament.”

The local elections brought a string of victories for Labour, including in Rishi Sunak’s own region of York and North Yorkshire and the key mayoral contest in the West Midlands.

Her intervention came days ahead of the Bank of England’s next interest rates decision on Thursday and the release of figures covering the economy’s performance over the first three months of this year on Friday.

Economists are widely expecting the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee to keep rates at the current level of 5.25%, despite political pressure from the Government to start lowering rates before the election.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves vowed that Labour would boost growth (PA)

Ministers may be more cheered by the Office for National Statistics’ quarterly GDP data, which is expected to show the UK has exited its recession.

But Ms Reeves said that, having described the downturn as a “technical recession”, the Chancellor would be “comfortable calling it a ‘technical’ recovery”.

Acknowledging that inflation could return to its 2% target, interest rates could be cut and Britain could be out of recession as early as this month, Ms Reeves said: “I already know what the Chancellor will say in response to one or all of these events happening. He has been saying it for months now: ‘The economy is turning a corner’, ‘our plan is working’, ‘stick with us’.

“I want to take those arguments head on because they do not speak to the economic reality.”

She added: “During the local elections I travelled across the country. I spoke to hundreds of people. I listened to their stories.

“And when they hear Government ministers telling them that they have never had it so good, that they should look out for the ‘feelgood factor’, all they hear is a Government that is deluded and completely out of touch with the realities on the ground.

“The Conservatives are gaslighting the British public.”

While the Conservative Party is historically more trusted on the economy and stewardship of public finances, polls suggest Labour’s approach of stressing the need for stability and sticking rigidly within balanced tax and spending rules is working.

The party has heightened its attacks on what it calls “chaos and decline” under the Tories by launching a video series on a website dubbed “Conflix”.

The party has also secured the assistance of former Conservative minister Nick Boles, who quit the Tories over Brexit in 2019 and has been informally advising the shadow cabinet on preparing for power.

(PA Graphics)

Mr Boles introduced Ms Reeves’s speech on Thursday, saying she understood the importance of demonstrating fiscal discipline to earn the right to bring about “transformative change”.

Ms Reeves vowed that Labour would boost growth and “raise living standards, resource public services, and let Britain compete in the world once again”.

She pointed to plans to establish a national wealth fund to deliver private and public investment, reform planning laws to build 1.5 million homes, and create 650,000 jobs in the UK’s industrial heartlands.

Asked whether Labour’s plans could still be achieved now it had rowed back on plans to invest £28 billion a year in the green economy, Ms Reeves said she did not think her party’s objectives required the sum it had first set out and planning reform would be key to securing private investment.

She said: “We can do that through other means including the creation of GB Energy, the national wealth fund and, crucially, those planning reforms.”

Ms Reeves also reiterated her party’s commitment to put forward legislation on a “new deal for working people” within the first 100 days of a new administration, but said businesses had “nothing to fear”.

She said: “The truth is that many, many businesses already go well beyond what is set out in the new deal for working people – they don’t have zero-hour contracts, they are not using practices of fire and rehire, they give better rights around sick pay.

“So businesses have got nothing to fear from the new deal for working people, but (for) businesses who do use these methods there will be a level playing field to ensure that businesses can’t undercut each other by using zero-hour contracts or through fire and rehire.”

She said Labour would “consult on how to implement these things so there aren’t any unforeseen adverse consequences”.

Conservative Party chairman Richard Holden said: “The personnel may change but the Labour Party hasn’t. Rachel Reeves still hero-worships Gordon Brown, who sold off our gold reserves and whose hubris took Britain to the brink of financial collapse.

“Labour have no plan and would take us back to square one with higher taxes, higher unemployment, an illegal amnesty on immigration and a plot to betray pensioners, just like Gordon Brown did.”