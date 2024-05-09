Home repossessions jump as households ‘remain under pressure’ from higher rates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Home repossessions jump as households ‘remain under pressure’ from higher rates

By Press Association
The number of homeowner-mortgaged properties being repossessed jumped by more than a third in the first quarter of this year compared with the previous three months, UK Finance said (Joe Giddens/PA)
The number of homeowner-mortgaged properties being repossessed jumped by more than a third in the first quarter of this year compared with the previous three months, according to figures from a trade association.

Some 870 homeowner-mortgaged properties were repossessed in the first quarter of 2024, 36% higher than in the previous quarter and 9% higher than the same period a year earlier.

UK Finance, which released the figures, said that home repossession numbers remain very low compared with longer-term norms.

It said that, while the percentage of mortgaged properties being repossessed has increased, this is largely due to older arrears cases working their way through the court system. Proceedings were previously paused during the coronavirus pandemic.

Some 600 buy-to-let mortgaged properties were repossessed in the first quarter of 2024, marking a rise of a fifth (20%) compared with the previous quarter and 40% higher than the same period a year earlier.

Charles Roe, director of mortgages at UK Finance, said: “The number of mortgages in arrears, while still low, continues to rise as households remain under pressure from the cost of living and higher interest rates.

“Lenders offer a range of support to anyone worried about their finances, with teams of trained experts ready to help. If you are struggling, please reach out to your lender as soon as possible to discuss the support options available.”

UK Finance said that mortgages in arrears accounted for 1.11% of all homeowner mortgages outstanding, and 0.69% of all buy-to-let mortgages outstanding in the first quarter of 2024.

There were 96,580 homeowner mortgages in arrears of 2.5% or more of the outstanding balance in the first quarter of 2024, 3% higher than in the previous quarter.

Within the total, 32,470 mortgages were in arrears in the most severe arrears bracket, representing over 10% of the balance. This was 6% higher than the previous quarter.

There were 13,570 buy-to-let mortgages in arrears of 2.5% or more of the outstanding balance in the first quarter of 2024, a figure which was unchanged from the previous quarter.

Lenders will always seek to ensure customers remain in their homes and repossession is only ever a last resort after other options have been explored with the customer, UK Finance said.

Lenders “stress test” mortgages to help ensure borrowers can continue to keep up with their mortgage payments, even if their interest rate rises.

UK Finance encouraged anyone worried about their mortgage payments to reach out to their lender at the earliest opportunity to discuss their options.

Many lenders have signed up to a mortgage charter, which offers various options for struggling borrowers. The most suitable options will depend on individual circumstances.

UK Finance added that contacting a lender to find out what support is available will not impact someone’s credit score.