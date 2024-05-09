Why have interest rates stayed the same and when will they fall?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Why have interest rates stayed the same and when will they fall?

By Press Association
Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, did not rule out a rate cut in June (Yui Mok/PA)
Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, did not rule out a rate cut in June (Yui Mok/PA)

The Bank of England met again this week to discuss what it needs to do to tackle inflation.

It spent 2022 and most of 2023 hiking interest rates, after sharp rises in the price of energy and food caused inflation to run rampant.

But since September last year, policymakers at the Bank have kept rates fixed at 5.25%, a decision which they stuck with this week.

UK interest rates
(PA Graphics)

Here the PA news agency looks at what the decision means, whether rates will fall soon and what the Bank expects to happen to the economy.

– What happened to interest rates on Thursday?

The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee held the base interest rate at 5.25% in May’s meeting.

It is the sixth time it has kept rates unchanged since it stopped voting to increase rates in September.

The rate previously rose 14 straight times from late 2021, taking it from 0.1% to its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis.

– What will the decision to hold interest rates mean?

The base rate dictates how much the Bank of England charges commercial banks to borrow money, which influences what those banks charge customers for mortgages and loans.

Rate hikes in recent years have left mortgage rates much higher than was normal for most of the last decade.

Housing market
No change in the base rate means mortgage rates will stay high (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Interest rates staying high means no reprieve for mortgage holders yet, with both variable mortgages and new fixed-rate mortgage deals staying expensive.

About 1.6 million deals are set to expire in 2024, according to the banking trade body UK Finance.

– What about inflation?

Moving interest rates up and down is the central bank’s main way of controlling inflation – the measure of how fast prices increase over time.

Inflation fell to 3.2% in March, down from a peak of 11.1% in October 2022, but still above the Bank’s target of 2%.

The Bank’s governor Andrew Bailey said on Thursday that he needed to see “more evidence that inflation will stay low before we can cut interest rates”.

– Will rates continue to stay the same, or could they go up or down?

The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee, which makes rate decisions, is due to meet three more times between now and September.

Mr Bailey did not rule out cutting rates at the next meeting in June, stressing that upcoming economic data would be key to making a decision.

He said: “Let me be clear, a change in bank rate in June is neither ruled out nor a fait accompli.”

In this context, a “fait accompli” means something that is set in stone. In short, Mr Bailey refused to commit either way.

Bank of England Monetary Policy Report
Andrew Bailey with other members of the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee on Thursday (Yui Mok/PA)

– What about the Government?

Some politicians have sought to pressure the Bank to cut rates in recent months, as it would be a further signal that inflation is falling.

With an election likely to be coming later this year, this would be helpful for the Conservatives, who want to show voters that the economy is doing well.

But Mr Bailey said on Thursday: “We are an independent central bank… When we are sitting in a room as the Monetary Policy Committee, we never discuss politics… It isn’t a consideration in that respect.”

– So is the economy doing well?

Mortgage rates are still high – but if inflation continues to fall, that would be a small positive for consumers, as it means prices on everyday shopping items are rising less fast than before.

The Bank’s latest economic report also indicated that gross domestic product is set to grow more than previous estimates over the next two years, driven in part by population growth.

It is still a complicated picture – but Mr Bailey said he is “optimistic that things are moving in the right direction” with the economy.