Confidence climbing among Scottish small businesses, index shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Confidence climbing among Scottish small businesses, index shows

By Press Association
The report says more than a third of small businesses in Scotland expect their performance to improve in the next three months (PA)
The report says more than a third of small businesses in Scotland expect their performance to improve in the next three months (PA)

Small businesses in Scotland are more optimistic than at any time in the last two years, according to an industry body.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) Small Business Index for the first three months of 2024 shows confidence back into positive territory at plus 10.7, higher than the UK average of plus 5.5.

The organisation believes the growing optimism reflects improvements in consumer spending and the economy more generally.

The FSB cautioned there are clear signs of the strong headwinds continuing to face small businesses, however, as more firms reported falling revenues and staff numbers than experienced growth.

Andrew McRae, FSB Scotland policy chairman, said: “It is very welcome that we are starting to see the first green shoots of economic recovery, with nearly two in five small businesses in Scotland planning to expand in the coming year.

“But after two hard years of the post-Covid cost-of-doing-business crisis, we can’t take sustained recovery for granted. Our members’ experience shows it remains a tough business environment with sharply increased costs across the board.

John Swinney
First Minister John Swinney was urged by small business leaders to put their needs at the heart of Government (PA)

“It’s therefore vital the new First Minister puts growth and the needs of small businesses at the heart of his agenda. That means delivering on the most significant planks of the New Deal for Business, and in particular ensuring there is a fuller assessment of the impact on small businesses whenever any new regulations are brought forward.

“There’s also a pressing need to accelerate work to understand the cumulative impact of regulations on small businesses.”

The SBI found more than a third of small businesses (34.8%) in Scotland expect their performance to improve in the next three months, compared to less than a quarter (24.1%) which expect it will get worse.

The findings represent the most positive outlook since the first three months of 2022 and follow three consecutive quarters of negative sentiment.

More than four-fifths of firms in Scotland (83.2%) experienced rising costs, however, largely due to increased utility bills, rents and wage bills.

The proportion reporting revenue decline (33.9%) also exceeded the number reporting an increase (31.3%), while slightly more firms experienced a contraction in employee numbers (11.5%) than an increase (10.6%).

The Scottish Government has been asked for comment.