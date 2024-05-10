One in five young adults does not agree UK elections are fair – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
One in five young adults does not agree UK elections are fair – survey

By Press Association
Doubt over the fairness of UK elections is highest among young adults, a new survey suggests (Peter Byrne/PA)
Doubt over the fairness of UK elections is highest among young adults, a new survey suggests (Peter Byrne/PA)

One in five young adults does not agree that elections in the UK are fair and democratic, a new survey suggests.

It is the highest proportion for any age group and is double the equivalent figure for people aged 70 and over, which is one in 10.

The survey was carried out by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and asked a range of questions about attitudes towards elections.

Around six in 10 of all respondents (58%) agreed or strongly agreed that elections in the UK are fair and democratic.

The proportion was higher among men (66%) than women (51%), and among people aged 70 and over (70%) than 50-69 year-olds (60%), 30-49 year-olds (53%) and those aged 16 to 29 (55%).

By contrast, the proportion who said they disagreed or strongly disagreed that elections are fair and democratic was highest among 16 to 29-year-olds (20%) and got steadily lower for 30 to 49-year-olds (19%), 50 to 69-year-olds (14%) and the over-70s (10%).

The survey did not ask respondents to give their reasons for agreeing or disagreeing.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has indicated the next general election will be held in the second half of this year.

The last possible date by law for the election to take place is January 28 2025.

The ONS also asked people what concerns they had about the conduct of the general election.

The most common reported issue was “fake news” and the spread of misinformation, which was named by 64% of all respondents.

This was followed by bias in the media (54%) and foreign influence on the election results (35%).

Some 19% of respondents said they were concerned about the requirement to present ID at polling stations before being able to vote while 18% were concerned about electoral fraud.

The same figure, 18%, said they did not have any concerns about the next general election.

Fears of “fake news” and misinformation were highest among 30 to 49-year-olds (68%) and lowest among people aged 16 to 29 (51%).

Concern over foreign influence on the election results was highest among those aged 70 and over (42%) and lowest for 16 to 29-year-olds (28%).

The ONS surveyed 2,640 people aged 16 and over in Britain from April 24 to May 6.