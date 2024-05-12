Universities warn of fall in number of international student applications

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Universities warn of fall in number of international student applications

By Press Association
University bodies said further changes risked undermining the success of the UK’s higher education sector (PA)
Universities have reported a fall in the number of applications from international students, as they urged the Government against any further changes to its migration policy.

The warning comes ahead of a report expected this week on the graduate visa route amid concern from the university sector that the Government may introduce further restrictions on overseas students.

Of 75 universities responding to a survey this month, 88% reported a decrease in postgraduate applications from international students for the September 2024 intake compared to a year ago – with an aggregated decrease of 27%.

For undergraduate applications, 62% reported a reduction to the British Universities International Liaison Association (BUILA) survey – with an aggregated decrease of 5%.

The fall in applications follows the introduction of restrictions on students bringing family over to the UK, as well as higher salary thresholds for work visas.

The Government also commissioned a rapid review of the graduate visa route – which enables international students to work in the UK for two to three years after completing their course – raising fears from the sector that this could lead to further changes.

In a joint letter to the Home Secretary, university bodies including BUILA and the Russell Group said further changes risked undermining the success of the UK’s higher education sector.

They also expressed concern that the current restrictions are having a detrimental effect on the UK’s reputation as a leading study destination and said the provision of education to international students was one of the country’s most successful export sectors.

Other signatories of the letter included Independent Higher Education, MillionPlus, the UK Council for International Student Affairs, University Alliance and Universities UK International.

Figures from the Home Office published last month found that the number of dependents accompanying students to the UK has fallen by almost 80%, with more than 26,000 fewer student visa applications made from January to March 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.