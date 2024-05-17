Exclusive: No ambulances available to send to tragic Balmedie toddler due to five-hour queues at ARI

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: No ambulances available to send to tragic Balmedie toddler due to five-hour queues at ARI

A specialist hazard Sort crew had to be scrambled to treat Ivy Mae Ross due to a shortage of ambulances.

"Tireless" emergency crews at the car park in Eigie Road where the accident happened on Wednesday night. Specialist hazard paramedics had to be rushed there as ambulances queued at ARI's door.
By Alastair Gossip

No ambulances were available to help the one-year-old girl who died on Wednesday night after being knocked down in Balmedie, The Press and Journal can reveal.

The control room was forced to take the extraordinary step of scrambling a specialist team of hero paramedics to the aid of Ivy Mae Ross.

It came as ambulances were “stacked” outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, and waiting “in excess of five hours”.

Special Operations Response Team (Sort) crews arrived at the Plymouth Brethren Church on Eigie Road in the Aberdeenshire village within 11 minutes of the 999 call.

Ivy Mae Ross, from Whitecairns, died after being taken to hospital.

Her devastated parents, Holly and Glenn, have praised the “tireless work” of emergency service staff who came to her aid after the accident.

Sort paramedics arrived at tragic Balmedie scene in 11 minutes

But the need to deploy the Sort crew has set off alarm bells, with this the latest occasion of ambulances sitting stacked up at ARI.

A Special Operations Response Team (Sort) training exercise in 2017. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
Sort paramedics are normally reserved for calls to hazardous environments.

Their work can have them dealing with chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear materials, terror and security incidents, and height or water rescues.

There are three Sort bases in Scotland, in Aberdeen, Johnstone in Renfrewshire and Newbridge in Edinburgh.

Toddler Ivy Mae was hit by a Land Rover in the church car park at around 7.45pm.

And the Sorts sent there, with a vehicle designed to carry patients, had the one-year-old at ARI 37 minutes later.

Ambulance queues left ‘no choice’ when 999 came in from Balmedie

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 7.47pm on Wednesday to attend an incident on Elgie Road, Balmedie.

A mourner leaves a floral tribute to Ivy Mae Ross at the gates of the Plymouth Brethren Church in Balmedie on Thursday. Image:Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
“At this time, all our emergency vehicles and crews were tied up attending emergencies in the community or were stacked outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and experiencing waits in excess of five hours.

“We felt we had no choice but to deploy three of our special operations response teams (Sort), which normally only respond to incidents in hazardous environments, to the scene and the first resource arrived at 7.58pm.

“One patient was transported from the scene at 8.11pm and arrived at Aberdeen Royal Children’s Hospital at 8.24pm.

“We’d like to thank our staff in our ambulance control centres and in Sort for their support during this incident.”

Insider: ‘Ludicrous ambulance stacking leaves us unable to do our job’

The P&J understands the timeline from 999 call to the Sort’s arrival at ARI is similar to what it would have been in a regular ambulance.

Police at the scene in Eigie Road, Balmedie where toddler Ivy Mae Ross was struck by a Land Rover. Meanwhile ambulances were queuing at the door of ARI for more than five hours. Image: Jasperimage
There is no suggestion from emergency service contacts that there was any negative impact as a result of the highly trained Sort paramedics attending instead.

But the reason the specialists were rushed there – ambulances being stuck at A&E – has left an ambulance insider, who works on the road, furious.

They told The Press and Journal: “Yet again, we were unable to fulfill our core function to keep patients in our communities safe and well.

“It again highlights failings in a wider system.

“We don’t see the fire service or police suffering from this ludicrous situation.”

NHS Grampian: Ambulance long waits at the door ‘regrettable’

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman said: “Ambulances having to wait at the front door for long periods of time is regrettable and we sincerely apologise to anyone who has been impacted by this.

“We experience periods of exceptionally high demand at the emergency department, which can be due to the volume of acutely ill patients arriving, bed availability, and/or staffing pressures.

“People are triaged as normal with those facing life-threatening situations an absolute priority.”

NHS Grampian has warned its emergency departments are currently “extremely busy”.

The arrival of warmer weather is understood to be heaping yet more pressure on the stretched resources, as people take to the outdoors.

ARI ambulance queues: Balmedie incident highlights need for contingency plan

North East MSP Tess White said it was “deeply concerning” that there were no ambulances available to go to Balmedie, due to the stacking at ARI.

North East Conservative MSP Tess White will be raising contingency plans with NHS Grampian bosses as ambulance stacking continues at ARI. Image: Supplied
The Scottish Conservative deputy health spokesperson told The P&J: “My thoughts go out to the family of Ivy Mae Ross during this extremely difficult time.

She added: “[The situation] is causing intense pressure for our hardworking paramedics who are doing their best in a difficult situation.

“I will ask the NHS Grampian board and the health minister for an update on contingency planning for serious incidents like these when every ambulance has been engaged in an emergency.”

