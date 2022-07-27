Liz Hurley and Nigel Havers among Wednesday’s Goodwood racegoers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liz Hurley and Nigel Havers among Wednesday’s Goodwood racegoers

By Press Association
July 27, 2022, 6:16 pm
Elizabeth Hurley on day two of the Qatar Goodwood Festival 2022 at Goodwood Racecourse in Chichester (Adam Davy/PA)
Liz Hurley and Nigel Havers were among the famous faces enjoying themselves at Goodwood Racecourse on Wednesday afternoon.

British actress and model Hurley, 57, was accompanied by her friend and so-called ‘Racing Poet’ Henry Birtles as she arrived at day two of the Qatar Goodwood Festival 2022 at Goodwood Racecourse in Chichester.

Liz Hurley was accompanied by Henry Birtles on day two of the Qatar Goodwood Festival 2022 (Adam Davy/PA)

Dressed in a bright flowery dress accessorised with a purple fascinator and large sunglasses, Hurley appeared to get stuck into the action and was seen clapping and cheering as she watched the races.

Hurley was seen clapping along with the Duke of Richmond at Goodwood Racecourse on Wednesday (Matt Alexander/PA)

Actor Havers, 70, was also in attendance, wearing a dark blue suit and a blue shirt. He was interviewed by model and television presenter Rosie Tapner as he enjoyed watching the races unfold.

Nigel Havers is interviewed by Rosie Tapner at the Qatar Goodwood Festival 2022 (Steven Paston/PA)

Havers is best known for his role as Lord Andrew Lindsay in the 1981 British film Chariots of Fire and for playing Lewis Archer in ITV’s Coronation Street until 2019.

The Qatar Goodwood Festival 2022 runs from July 26 to July 30 at Goodwood Racecourse.

