Crewe strengthen automatic promotion credentials by beating leaders Stockport

League Two leaders Stockport suffered a 3-1 defeat at Edgeley Park as Crewe strengthened their automatic promotion credentials.

Mickey Demetriou put the visitors ahead before Stockport’s Tanto Olaofe equalised, but goals from Ed Turns and Josh Austerfield either side of half-time ensured back-to-back victories for Crewe.

Stockport goalkeeper Ben Hinchliffe denied Courtney Baker-Richardson and Austerfield in quick succession after five minutes.

Crewe took a deserved eighth-minute lead when Demetriou stabbed home following a free-kick.

Austerfield hit the side-netting after 25 minutes, before County equalised when Antoni Sarcevic found County’s top scorer Olaofe who tapped home from close range.

Demetriou turned provider three minutes from half-time to cross for Turns who headed Crewe back ahead, before injured referee Neil Hair was replaced by fourth official Richard Eley.

Austerfield netted Crewe’s third through a fierce effort from outside the box after 50 minutes.

Harvey Davies held Callum Camps’ drive after the hour before County substitute Odin Bailey’s effort landed wide as Stockport were unable to breach Crewe’s defence again.