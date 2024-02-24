Stevenage continue League One play-off push with victory over 10-man Wycombe

Captain Carl Piergianni struck the winner as Stevenage reignited their play-off push in Sky Bet League One with a 1-0 victory over 10-man Wycombe.

The Boro’s first win in five games moved them within one point of sixth-placed Oxford with two games in hand, with the result helped along by a red card for Chairboys goalkeeper Max Stryjek early in the second half.

Richard Kone had a great chance to give Wycombe the lead after 10 minutes when he miscued his attempt off Matt Butcher’s chipped ball in against the top of the crossbar.

Stevenage then went ahead from their first big chance in the 23rd minute when Dan Sweeney laid the ball off for fellow centre-back Piergianni to steer into the bottom corner.

Jake Forster-Caskey almost doubled the home side’s lead five minutes before half-time when his strike was excellently saved by Stryjek.

Stryjek was then sent off three minutes into the second half after bringing down Jordan Roberts just outside his area.

His replacement Franco Ravizzoli fumbled Piergianni’s header against the post as one goal proved enough for the hosts.