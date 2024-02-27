Billy Mckay pays the price for missed penalty as Inverness draw with Dunfermline

Billy Mckay missed from the penalty spot as cinch Championship strugglers Inverness and Dunfermline played out a goalless draw at the Caledonian Stadium.

Caley captain Mckay stepped up in the 18th minute after Paul Allan was judged to have fouled Cammy Kerr, but he was unable to get the better of Deniz Mehmet.

The visitors came close to nicking a lead of their own in the closing moments of the first half, Alex Jakubiak going past the keeper before seeing his shot cleared off the line by the retreating Danny Devine.

Devine had a chance at the other end but nodded wide and Dunfermline had a late opportunity to win it when Malachi Welch-Hayes’ header was palmed over by Mark Ridgers to leave both sides locked in the bottom three.