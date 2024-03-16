Barnet defeat at Woking leaves Chesterfield on brink of title

Barnet were beaten at Woking to leave Chesterfield on the brink of the National League title.

A scoreless and largely chanceless first half burst briefly into life seven minutes before the break, Barnet defender Jerome Okimo’s long-range volley tipped to safety by Will Jaaskelainen.

Woking’s Alfie Pavey went close early in the second half from Kevin Berkoe’s cross and Berkoe, on his home debut, soon made the telling impact after Pavey’s initial effort was saved.

Pavey headed over as the pair linked up again before Barnet substitute Nicke Kabamba had a goal ruled out for offside.

The prolific Kabamba headed just wide in the fourth of six added minutes but defeat left Chesterfield, held at Oldham earlier in the day, 24 points clear with Barnet having 24 to play for.