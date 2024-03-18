The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford (centre) and team-mates Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire (left) celebrate after beating Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-final. (Martin Rickett/PA)
Amad Diallo scored the last-gasp winner as Manchester United beat rivals Liverpool after extra-time in an FA Cup quarter-final tie for the ages.

United will now face Coventry at Wembley for a place in the final after the Sky Bet Championship side scored two late goals of their own to see of Wolves, while Ireland wrapped up Guinness Six Nations glory with a win over Scotland and Scottie Scheffler made Players Championship history at Sawgrass.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Manchester United’s Amad Diallo, left, celebrates after scoring the winning goal during the FA Cup quarter-final against Liverpool at Old Trafford (Dave Thompson/AP)
Liverpool had looked on course for another Wembley trip this season after Harvey Elliott had given Jurgen Klopp’s side the lead in extra-time (Dave Thompson/AP)
Coventry await United under the arch as Haji Wright scored the deciding goal in a 3-2 win at near-neighbours Wolves (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ireland’s Andrew Porter and Calvin Nash celebrate retaining the the Guinness Six Nations following a narrow win over Scotland at the Aviva Stadium (Liam McBurney/PA)

Iga Swiatek won the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, beating Maria Sakkari in a repeat of the 2022 final. (Ryan Sun/AP)

Meanwhile it was Scottie Scheffler lifting the trophy as he retained the Players Championship with a fine final round at Sawgrass. (Lynne Sladky/AP)
Chelsea’s Lauren James (centre left) celebrates as they maintained their place at the top of the Women’s Super League with a 3-1 win over title rivals Arsenal. (Nigel French/PA)
England captain Harry Kane scored in Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga win over Darmstadt but also appeared to suffer an injury (Michael Probst/AP)
It may have been a low-key weekend of Premier League football but Rodrigo Muniz’s brace secured an eye-catching win for Fulham over Tottenham. (Adam Davy/PA)
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, celebrates after defeating Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, 7-6 (5) 6-1 in the final match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament (Ryan Sun/AP)