Judd Trump defeats Ding Junhui in World Open final to claim 28th ranking title

Judd Trump defended his World Open crown with a comprehensive 10-4 victory over Ding Junhui to claim the 28th ranking title of his career and move level with fourth-placed Steve Davis on the all-time list.

Trump dominated a scrappy first session in Yushan with a string of half-century breaks to open up an ominous 7-2 lead over home favourite Ding, who was let down by his safety play.

A stunning break of 130 by Trump after the interval managed to light up the final before he closed out the match with another century to clinch his fifth ranking title of the season.

A 6-2 semi-final win over Jackson Page had kept Trump on course to defend the tournament he won in 2019 with this year the first time it has been staged again following the coronavirus pandemic.

China’s Ding stood in Trump’s way and the opening frame set the tone for a cagey encounter.

Ding was left to rue a missed pink after a break of 39 with Trump able to eventually move one up after a succession of snookers from the duo.

Trump was not in full flow but an 88-break established a 3-0 lead before Ding responded with 59 to reduce the deficit before the mid-session interval.

World number two Trump upped his level in the second half of the first session and produced breaks of 59, 79 and 78 to take control despite the interruption of several mobile phones.

Hopes of a spectacular comeback were raised when Ding produced a sparking 106 break to close out the first session.

Judd Trump 8️⃣-2️⃣ Ding Junhui The Ace is closing in on victory. 🤏 A brilliant total clearance of 1️⃣3️⃣0️⃣ – his seventh 💯 of the week – moves him 2️⃣ frames away. 🔥 📺 Watch live! ➡️ https://t.co/J1K2K8UwmQ#WorldOpen pic.twitter.com/rmsFSi1E8S — Live Snooker (@Livesnooker) March 24, 2024

Trump had other ideas and replied with his own first century of the match after a stunning clearance of 130.

Another three-figure break followed after the Englishman showed off his full repertoire of shots, in between Ding’s 11th-frame 84, to move on the verge of victory.

Ding ensured another interval would occur when he edged a tight next frame, but Trump would not be denied.

An intriguing 14th frame eventually clinched more World Open success for Trump, although only after he missed the red on four occasions after a brilliant snooker by Ding.

Trump’s 58 break still had him in control and despite more fine safety play by Ding, a superb pink secured the frame and the final by a 10-4 score.

It represented the 28th ranking title of Trump’s career to draw him level with Davis, while only Ronnie O’Sullivan, Stephen Hendry and John Higgins have won more than the Bristol potter.