Dajaune Brown effort keeps Gateshead in the promotion hunt

Dajaune Brown’s first-half strike sealed Gateshead a 1-0 home win against Rochdale and kept his side in the promotion hunt.

On-loan Derby forward Brown produced a classy finish for his ninth goal since arriving from Derby in January as Gateshead made it three straight wins.

Kain Adom’s volley for Gateshead was cleared off the goal-line before Brown put them in front in the 27th minute, chipping the ball over Rochdale goalkeeper Jacob Chapman after running on to Edward Francis’s pass.

Gateshead defender Louis Storey’s second-half header from Kieron Evans’ corner struck the crossbar, while Rochdale went close to an equaliser in the closing stages when Tyrese Sinclair’s effort was superbly saved by Nathan Harness.