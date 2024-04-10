Eric Dier not surprised Harry Kane found the net against Arsenal again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eric Dier not surprised Harry Kane found the net against Arsenal again

By Press Association
Harry Kane scored at the Emirates again (John Walton/PA)
Harry Kane scored at the Emirates again (John Walton/PA)

Bayern Munich defender Eric Dier had little doubt fellow former Tottenham man Harry Kane would mark his hotly-anticipated return to north London by once again scoring against Arsenal.

Spurs’ all-time record scorer converted a first-half penalty in Tuesday evening’s Champions League quarter-final first leg to claim a remarkable 15th career goal against the Premier League leaders.

The spot-kick, awarded for William Saliba’s trip on Leroy Sane, added to Serge Gnabry’s finish to put Bayern ahead following Bukayo Saka’s early opener before Leandro Trossard levelled the tie at 2-2.

Dier shared the role of pantomime villain with England captain Kane at Emirates Stadium and was unsurprised to see his long-time team-mate register a 39th goal of an outstanding individual campaign.

“The stats would suggest he would (score),” said Dier. “You expect him to get a goal pretty much anywhere to be honest.

“It was a great penalty and Leroy did unbelievably to get it.

“It’s going to be a great second leg. We’re looking forward to it. We’re gong to do everything to go through.”

Eric Dier enjoyed his return to London
Eric Dier enjoyed his return to London (John Walton/PA)

Asked about receiving relentless jeers from a raucous home crowd, Dier replied: “We were both expecting it, so it’s nice. It’s part of football. It’s something to enjoy.”

Bayern have endured a disappointing Bundesliga season by their own high standards and are on the cusp of relinquishing the title for the first time in 12 seasons.

Unbeaten runaway leaders Bayer Leverkusen could take the crown from Thomas Tuchel’s side before next week’s return match with the Gunners.

Continental glory is Bayern’s only chance of salvaging their campaign and Dier feels the six-time European champions’ pedigree could prove pivotal.

“Obviously the club has an incredible history in the Champions League and we have a lot of players in the team that have won the Champions League that have incredible experience in the competition,” said the 30-year-old.

“That gives you confidence and as a club.

“The demands are always to win every game and win Champions Leagues and titles. So this is the normal pressure of a club like this. The expectation is to always try to win.”

Bayern will have to do without Gnabry for “the time being” due to a hamstring injury.

The German club confirmed a scan has shown the 28-year-old sustained a muscle strain in his left hamstring at the Emirates Stadium.