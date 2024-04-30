Bernie Ecclestone told Formula One would end after Ayrton Senna death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Bernie Ecclestone told Formula One would end after Ayrton Senna death

By Press Association
Bernie Ecclestone was F1 CEO at the time of Senna’s death (David Davies/PA)
Bernie Ecclestone was F1 CEO at the time of Senna’s death (David Davies/PA)

Bernie Ecclestone has revealed he was told Formula One would be cancelled in the wake of Ayrton Senna’s death.

Senna was F1’s brightest star, a sporting giant and an icon in his native Brazil but on lap seven of the ill-fated San Marino Grand Prix – a weekend that had already claimed the life of Austrian Roland Ratzenberger – he ran off the road at 190mph and hit a concrete wall. He died instantly, aged 34.

Wednesday will mark the 30th anniversary of Senna’s death in Imola and Ecclestone, who ruled the sport for four decades, told the PA news agency: “It was just a disastrous weekend.

“If you think about all the things that happened, with Roland crashing and never getting out of his car, and then Senna, I really don’t think it would be possible for it to happen again.

Ayrton Senna
Ayrton Senna was a three-time world champion (David Jones/PA)

“Max (Mosley – FIA president at the time) said to me afterwards that he believed it would be the end of Formula One. I said, ‘I think you are wrong and we will have to see’.

“We hoped it wouldn’t cause what Max had suggested might happen, but it was just a disaster. It wasn’t a good weekend, and it seems to me a lot longer than 30 years. He was just so unlucky to die in that accident.”

While leading the race, Senna lost control of his Williams at the notorious Tamburello corner. The right-front suspension of the triple world champion’s car penetrated his crash helmet.

However, the race restarted less than 40 minutes later with Michael Schumacher winning. Damon Hill, in the other Williams, crossed the line in sixth, two places ahead of Martin Brundle.

Now a respected television pundit, Brundle has since said he was “angry” that “we raced past a pool of Senna’s blood for 55 laps”.

Ecclestone, 93, continued: “Should we have stopped the race? I don’t think so. It wouldn’t have helped him (Senna) in any way, shape or form.

“When these things happen, they all happen so quickly that you don’t really have that much time to think. Legally, it should have been stopped, because we now know he died at the circuit.

“But in the end, it came down to commercial problems, people who would have wanted refunds and all these sorts of things. And the other side of it, wasn’t really taken into consideration.”

Max Mosley
Max Mosley felt the tragedy would be the end of F1 (Andy Zakeli/PA)

Miami plays host to the fifth round of this year’s championship this weekend, with F1 expected to pay tribute to Senna at the Emilia Romagna GP in Imola on May 19.

Senna’s death remains the last time a driver was killed during an F1 race. Jules Bianchi died nine months after injuries he sustained at the Japanese Grand Prix a decade ago.

“Formula One became more popular after Senna’s death,” added Ecclestone. “It got so much worldwide publicity that people who had not watched Formula One before started to become interested.

“But I hope we will never see something like that again, and I think today, with the way everything has improved with safety, thank God, the chances are so much smaller.”