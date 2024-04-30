Luis Enrique thinks PSG are peaking at right time for Champions League glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luis Enrique thinks PSG are peaking at right time for Champions League glory

By Press Association
Luis Enrique’s Paris St Germain secured the Ligue 1 title at the weekend before turning attention to the Champions League semi-finals (Adam Davy/PA)
Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique believes the timing is perfect for their Champions League semi-final against Borussia Dortmund.

Enrique’s side have travelled to Germany for Wednesday’s first leg having been crowned as French champions at the weekend, and with a place in the Coupe de France final against Lyon booked.

The Champions League remains the missing piece for the capital club, and this could be their best chance of securing it before Kylian Mbappe moves on in the summer.

“We are trying to keep improving and it is just the start of the project,” Enrique said. “We have gradually improved our performance levels and now there is one month left until the end of the season, and we are alive in every competition.

“This is the biggest competition in all of Europe with four teams left all capable of reaching the final, so we need to manage our emotions, manage the pressure and play well.

“But we should not be threatened by that pressure. I think we head into it at the perfect stage of our season.”

These two sides have already met in this competition this season, having both come through the so-called ‘Group of Death’ that also included AC Milan and Newcastle last year.

Newcastle United v Paris Saint-Germain – UEFA Champions League – Group F – St. James’ Park
Goncalo Ramos said Paris St Germain had improved since playing Dortmund earlier in the season (Martin Rickett/PA)

PSG beat Dortmund 2-0 in the French capital but the match in Germany ended in a 1-1 draw.

However, Portuguese striker Goncalo Ramos believes the side have improved since then.

“I think we are more of a team than in the last game against them because we have had more time to work, more time to know each other,” he said.

“There were a lot of new players into the club before this season who had never played together but now it is more like a family. When we played here before we didn’t have a whole team healthy and now we have everything.”

Presnel Kimpembe and Sergio Rico are the only absentees in the PSG squad.

Edin Terzic file photo
Edin Terzic wants his Dortmund side to capitalise on home advantage (Will Matthews/PA)

PSG are favourites for the tie, and Dortmund coach Edin Terzic admitted his side need to capitalise on home advantage in the first leg if they want a good chance of making it to Wembley.

“We want to create two close games,” Terzic said. “We have the opportunity to get a good result with home advantage. We want to establish a small advantage for ourselves that will improve our situation in Paris.

“We need to perform for 180 minutes at the highest level in order to achieve our big dream of reaching the final. First in Dortmund and then in Paris next week.”

Terzic will be without both Ramy Bensebaini and Julien Duranville, while he must check on Marcel Sabitzer after illness, with Donyell Malen and Sebastien Haller also doubtful as they recover from recent injuries – although the coach said he expected both to be available.

“We will develop a plan that aims to hurt them,” he added. “If we press them high and inject tempo into our play, we’ll also manage to create goalscoring chances against Paris. That’s the clear mission.

“They will be two close games. The good thing about close games is: you can win them.”