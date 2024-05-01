Billy Vunipola to face no Saracens action after Majorca arrest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Billy Vunipola to face no Saracens action after Majorca arrest

By Press Association
Billy Vunipola has been warned by Saracens for an incident that took place in a Spanish bar (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Billy Vunipola has avoided disciplinary action for his arrest in Majorca following a Saracens investigation, but he could still face a misconduct charge from the Rugby Football Union.

Vunipola issued a public apology after being fined 240 euros (£205) by an express trial for resisting the law having refused to leave a bar in the island’s capital, Palma, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The England number eight was tasered twice by Spanish police and taken away after what he described as an “unfortunate misunderstanding” that “got out of hand”.

Gallagher Premiership champions Saracens have completed their internal review into the incident that took place during a squad trip and have closed the matter by warning the 31-year-old over his conduct.

“Saracens can confirm that after an internal investigation, Billy Vunipola will face no further action from the club,” a statement read.

“We condemn the behaviour and have warned Billy about his future conduct.

“We now look forward to the remainder of the Premiership season and consider this case closed.”

Vunipola could still be sanctioned for the scenes at Epic bar, however, as the RFU waits for details of Saracens’ probe before deciding whether to launch disciplinary proceedings.

Twickenham is expecting to receive a report by the end of the week and could invoke rule 5.12, which provides the scope to discipline “any conduct which is prejudicial to the interests of the union or the game”.

Saracens’ next fixture is at Bristol on May 11 and because of the bank holiday weekend, any RFU investigation could extend into the middle of next week.

Vunipola, who has won 75 caps, is expected to join French club Montpellier at the end of the season.