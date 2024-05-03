Adrian Newey flattered that Lewis Hamilton wants him at Ferrari

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Adrian Newey flattered that Lewis Hamilton wants him at Ferrari

By Press Association
Adrian Newey is leaving Red Bull (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Adrian Newey is leaving Red Bull (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Adrian Newey has admitted he is “flattered” that Lewis Hamilton has called for him to move to Ferrari.

Newey, considered the greatest Formula One technical mastermind of his generation, will be a free agent next year after Red Bull confirmed the 65-year-old is set to end his association with the team.

Hamilton, who is moving to Ferrari next season, said prior to this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix that he would like Newey to make the switch, too.

And speaking for the first time since his departure from Red Bull was confirmed, Newey told Sky Sports: “It’s very kind of Lewis to say that, and I’m very flattered.

“But at the moment it’s just take a little bit of a break and see what happens next.”

Newey, who has played a significant role in 13 drivers’ world championships and a dozen constructors’ titles, is free to join another team when he leaves Red Bull in the first quarter of next year, possibly before the opening round in Australia in March.

Newey’s departure from Red Bull comes in the wake of team principal Christian Horner being accused of “inappropriate behaviour” by a female employee. He was exonerated by Red Bull’s parent company GmbH on the eve of last month’s curtain-raiser in Bahrain and has always denied the claims.

Lewis Hamilton has praised Adrian Newey
Lewis Hamilton has praised Adrian Newey (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

“Formula One’s all consuming,” added Newey. “I’ve been at it for a long time now. There comes a point, as Forrest Gump said, I’m feeling a little bit tired.

“I have been thinking about if for a little while now if I’m honest. I guess over the winter, and then as events have unfolded this year. I’m in the very lucky position where I don’t need to work to live.

“I work because I enjoy it and I just felt now was a good time to step back, to take a bit of a break and take stock of life.

“Maybe at some point, I don’t know when, I’ll be standing in the shower and I’ll say, right, this is going to be the next adventure. But right now there is no plan.”

Max Verstappen speaks to reporters in Miami
Max Verstappen speaks to reporters in Miami (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

It remains to be seen what effect Newey’s Red Bull exit will have on the team’s superstar driver Max Verstappen. Verstappen, under contract until 2028, said on Thursday that “at the moment, my future is within Red Bull”.

He has previously called for a peaceful environment at Red Bull.

But speaking on Friday, McLaren boss Zak Brown said: “The stuff that’s going on there is a bit destabilising.

“It’s probably the first domino to fall. My guess is that (Newey’s departure) is not the last based on the resumes that are flying around.”