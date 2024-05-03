Ange Postecoglou says ‘change has to happen’ at Tottenham this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Ange Postecoglou says ‘change has to happen’ at Tottenham this summer

By Press Association
Ange Postecoglou is aware further tweaks are required to his Tottenham squad (John Walton/PA)
Ange Postecoglou is aware further tweaks are required to his Tottenham squad (John Walton/PA)

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou has warned his squad more changes are on the horizon.

Spurs had shown plenty of signs of improvement during Postecoglou’s debut season until a run of three straight losses checked their progress.

Defeat at Chelsea on Thursday night highlighted some of the deficiencies in the current Tottenham squad, which has largely been put together by pragmatic managers in Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte, but are now being asked to play a more progressive style of football.

Postecoglou has already made a number of bold adjustments, with veterans Hugo Lloris and Eric Dier discarded in January, while Guglielmo Vicario, Micky van de Ven, James Maddison and Brennan Johnson have been signed this season.

However, further changes will occur this summer, with Tottenham set to listen to offers for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Giovani Lo Celso and Bryan Gil, the PA news agency understands.

“We need change. Change has to happen,” Postecoglou reflected.

“You can’t want to alter your course and quite dramatically for this club because we went down a certain direction. And now we’re pivoting to a whole different direction, expect the same people are going to be on that. It’s just not going to happen

“We’ve had two windows and we’ve had some development of players, for sure, but when I say we’ve still got a long way to go, that’s what I’m talking about.

“We can’t be there yet because it’s impossible to say you’re going to have drastic change and yet expect everyone to be on that journey.

“It’s not for the want of trying. It’s just that we’re going to play a certain way, we’re going to train a certain way, we’re going to have a certain mindset and that’s not for everyone.

“And the same way, whether it’s Liverpool or Arsenal, if you look at the beginning of their journeys, by the time they win the competition or have success, the team’s almost unrecognisable.

“We’ve already made tough decisions, we let some experienced players leave.

“Some of those decisions aren’t that tough because whether it’s a player or a staff member, they realise it themselves and say ‘you know what, I’ve got a better path somewhere else and you’ve got a better path here’.

“I’ve got to change this squad, I have to because I’ve got to build a squad I think can play our football. For that to happen, there has to be exits.”

Postecoglou has faced criticism for his reluctance to change for certain opposition, but vowed to stay true to his principles of front-foot football, which includes a high line and a commitment to playing out from the back.

“I believe what I believe down to my core. I’ll stand on the highest ground, die a noble death, believing in what I believe,” he added.

“Like anything in life, once you feel like something is working for you, something you believe in brings success – and it does – you take that forward.

“Maybe the Premier League is a step too far, mate. Who knows? Maybe, maybe – but I will still be on that hill, wounded, my dying breath saying ‘I believe, I do believe’.

“But I do, I really do mate. And as long as I’m here that’s what you will see. You will see this team playing the way I want it to.”