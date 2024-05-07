Airdrie hold Partick Thistle in play-off thriller

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Airdrie hold Partick Thistle in play-off thriller

By Press Association
Kris Doolan’s side earned an away draw (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Airdrie and Partick Thistle served up an entertaining 2-2 first-leg draw to leave the cinch Premiership play-off quarter-final in the balance.

Nikolay Todorov gave Airdrie an early lead but Luke McBeth’s spectacular strike sparked a turnaround that was completed by Scott Robinson in the final minute of the first half.

The Diamonds also scored in the fifth minute of the second half through Gabby McGill and both sides had chances to take an advantage into Friday night’s second leg at Firhill.

Airdrie are going for a second play-off success in a row while Kris Doolan’s side aim to go one better than last year, when they hit 19 goals in the Premiership play-offs, only to be undone by three Ross County goals in the last 20 minutes of regulation time of the final and a penalty shoot-out.

Thistle’s 4-0 win over Airdrie last month proved the difference between the teams in the Championship table but the home side made by far the brighter start in Lanarkshire as they vie for a semi-final against Raith Rovers.

Todorov had already missed a half chance before rising above Harry Milne to head home Charlie Telfer’s cross at the far post.

Thistle allowed Airdrie two free headers from consecutive set-pieces and Cammy Ballantyne was frustrated to head over from the second chance.

The hosts continued to dominate and Thistle goalkeeper David Mitchell held Adam Frizzell’s powerful effort at the second attempt.

The visitors’ equaliser came from nowhere. McBeth dispossessed Todorov as Airdrie tried to play the ball out of their half and the centre-half drove forward before unleashing a brilliant shot into the top corner from 30 yards.

It was the 24-year-old’s first goal in professional football having joined from Glenafton in January.

The chances continued at both ends. Mitchell stopped Telfer’s powerful strike with his foot, Robbie Hemfrey spilled Milne’s long-range effort but Brian Graham could not react quickly enough, and Todorov volleyed over from a tricky angle.

But the visitors were on top in the latter stages of the half and Hemfrey stopped Graham’s strike before failing to react to Jack McMillan’s lofted ball seconds later. Robinson ghosted in behind to stab the ball home as it landed three yards from goal.

Thistle winger Aidan Fitzpatrick missed a decent chance just after the restart and Airdrie were soon level. Mason Hancock got down the left wing and delivered a low cross that McGill turned home at the far post.

Mitchell soon saved well from Telfer’s shot on the break before the game settled down.

It burst into life again as it entered the final 15 minutes when Hemfrey pulled off a stunning point-blank stop from Graham’s header. Ballantyne then made the latest in a string of impressive blocks to prevent the rebound from going in.

Airdrie finished the stronger side though and substitutes Calum Gallagher and Arron Lyall plus Hancock all threatened.