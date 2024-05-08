On this day in 2022 – Chelsea clinch Women’s Super League title hat-trick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

On this day in 2022 – Chelsea clinch Women's Super League title hat-trick

By Press Association
Chelsea’s Magdalena Eriksson lifts the Barclays FA Women’s Super League trophy after a 4-2 victory over Manchester United (Adam Davy/PA)
Chelsea's Magdalena Eriksson lifts the Barclays FA Women's Super League trophy after a 4-2 victory over Manchester United (Adam Davy/PA)

Chelsea won a third successive Women’s Super League title on this day in 2022 after fighting back to beat Manchester United 4-2 on the final day of the season.

Emma Hayes’ side had gone into the final game of the campaign at home to United with Arsenal hot on their heels and ready to take advantage of any slip-up.

The Gunners, who needed to better Chelsea’s result to snatch the title, did their job as they eased to a 2-0 win at West Ham to pile on the pressure on a day when things proved far from straightforward for Hayes and her players.

Martha Thomas stunned a sell-out crowd at Kingsmeadow when she headed United into the lead and although Erin Cuthbert equalised, Ella Toone ensured the visitors went in at the break with the advantage.

However, Sam Kerr volleyed Chelsea level after the restart and then doubled the dose to put them ahead before Guro Reiten’s close-range finish secured the three points and a third league crown on the trot.

A delighted Cuthbert said afterwards: “I feel like it’s the best one yet. The league’s getting tighter, more competitive, we’ve won it on the last day.

“Probably everyone was watching thinking we were down and out, but never write off this team. We’ve got a top mentality, a top manager – what a day for the football club.”

Chelsea’s Magdalena Eriksson and Millie Bright lift the 2022 Women’s FA Cup after victory over Manchester City
Chelsea’s Magdalena Eriksson and Millie Bright lift the 2022 Women’s FA Cup after victory over Manchester City (John Walton/PA)

Hayes admitted the toll a dramatic day had taken on her, but swiftly turned her attention back to work and preparations for the Women’s FA Cup final clash with Manchester City seven days later.

She said: “I’m absolutely mentally drained right now. I will just go home, have a cup of tea as usual and get ready for tomorrow.”

In the event, Chelsea completed the double courtesy of a 3-2 extra-time victory over City at Wembley in which Kerr again scored twice either side of Cuthbert’s strike.