On this day in 2022 – Chelsea clinch Women’s Super League title hat-trick

Chelsea won a third successive Women’s Super League title on this day in 2022 after fighting back to beat Manchester United 4-2 on the final day of the season.

Emma Hayes’ side had gone into the final game of the campaign at home to United with Arsenal hot on their heels and ready to take advantage of any slip-up.

The Gunners, who needed to better Chelsea’s result to snatch the title, did their job as they eased to a 2-0 win at West Ham to pile on the pressure on a day when things proved far from straightforward for Hayes and her players.

Martha Thomas stunned a sell-out crowd at Kingsmeadow when she headed United into the lead and although Erin Cuthbert equalised, Ella Toone ensured the visitors went in at the break with the advantage.

However, Sam Kerr volleyed Chelsea level after the restart and then doubled the dose to put them ahead before Guro Reiten’s close-range finish secured the three points and a third league crown on the trot.

A delighted Cuthbert said afterwards: “I feel like it’s the best one yet. The league’s getting tighter, more competitive, we’ve won it on the last day.

“Probably everyone was watching thinking we were down and out, but never write off this team. We’ve got a top mentality, a top manager – what a day for the football club.”

Chelsea’s Magdalena Eriksson and Millie Bright lift the 2022 Women’s FA Cup after victory over Manchester City (John Walton/PA)

Hayes admitted the toll a dramatic day had taken on her, but swiftly turned her attention back to work and preparations for the Women’s FA Cup final clash with Manchester City seven days later.

She said: “I’m absolutely mentally drained right now. I will just go home, have a cup of tea as usual and get ready for tomorrow.”

In the event, Chelsea completed the double courtesy of a 3-2 extra-time victory over City at Wembley in which Kerr again scored twice either side of Cuthbert’s strike.