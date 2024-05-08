Former Fulham forward Viv Busby dies aged 74

Former Fulham forward Viv Busby has died aged 74, the club have announced.

Busby played for the Cottagers for three years in the 1970s, scoring 37 goals in 143 appearances.

He was an integral part of the Fulham side which reached the FA Cup final in 1975, starting all 12 matches and scoring six goals including two against league leaders Everton in the fifth round.

Fulham in 1975. Viv Busby is fourth from the right in the back row (PA)

A side also including Bobby Moore were eventually beaten by West Ham in the final.

Busby also played for Wycombe, Luton, Norwich and Stoke and went on to manage Hartlepool and York.

RIP Viv Busby. We are saddened to learn of the passing of our former player, who played a key role in our run to the FA Cup Final. — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) May 8, 2024

He returned to Craven Cottage in 1999 as a coach under Paul Bracewell, and was inducted into the club’s Forever Fulham hall of fame in 2022.

Fulham said: “Everyone at the club would like to offer our condolences to Viv’s wife Barbara, and all his family and friends at this sad time.”