The main talking points ahead of FA Cup final between Man Utd and Tottenham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

The main talking points ahead of FA Cup final between Man Utd and Tottenham

By Press Association
Tottenham and Manchester United will meet in the Women’s FA Cup final (Steven Paston/PA)
Tottenham and Manchester United will meet in the Women’s FA Cup final (Steven Paston/PA)

A new Women’s FA Cup winner will be crowned when Manchester United face Tottenham at Wembley.

Sunday’s final is the second year running United have reached the competition’s showpiece and a maiden major final for Spurs.

Neither side has won the competition before and here the PA news agency takes a look at some of the key talking points ahead of Sunday’s showdown.

Manchester United return

Manchester United reached their second FA Cup final in historic fashion after beating Chelsea 2-1 in the semi-final. Victory was United’s first win over the Blues since the team’s inception in 2018 and saw them reach back-to-back finals. Sunday will see them aim to go one better than last year, when they were defeated by Emma Hayes’ side at Wembley.

Is the pressure on Marc Skinner?

Marc Skinner
Manchester United manager Marc Skinner has faced some criticism (Martin Rickett/PA)

United boss Skinner has faced criticism this season for his team’s performances and their position in the league table. Last season the club came within touching distance of a maiden Women’s Super League title, eventually finishing two points behind Chelsea, who clinched victory on the final day. This season United are currently lingering in fifth after a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool, who leapfrogged them into fourth, but an FA Cup victory could ease the heat on Skinner as he aims to lead the team to their first piece of major silverware.

Tottenham’s first major final

Martha Thomas
Martha Thomas’ late header sent Tottenham to Wembley (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Spurs reached their first major final in style with a late winner against Leicester in the semi-final. With the score level at 1-1 in extra time, former United forward Martha Thomas headed home in the 118th minute to earn a 2-1 victory for Spurs. A place in the final is a reflection of a positive season for Spurs, who have already improved on last season’s ninth-placed finish in the league and points haul with two games to go. Under manager Robert Vilahamn in his debut season with the club, Spurs are currently sixth in the table and 10 points better off than last season with 28 accumulated so far.

Usual suspects absent

This year’s competition is the first in almost 20 years without either Manchester City, Arsenal or Chelsea featuring in the final. The Blues ran out as victors for a third straight year last season, beating United 1-0 to earn their fifth FA Cup. The last time an FA Cup final was contested without at least one of that aforementioned trio playing came in 2005 when Charlton beat Everton 1-0.

Second successive sellout

This year’s FA Cup final is the second year running that Wembley will be sold out. Last season 77,390 fans watched Chelsea beat United, smashing the previous best tally for a women’s club match of 60,739 set when Atletico Madrid hosted Barcelona in 2019. The FA confirmed last month that Sunday’s showpiece will be another sold-out occasion.