SPONSORED: 12 Charities of Christmas – Invergordon RNLI

In the run-up to Christmas (between 13th and 24th December) we bring you a different charity that needs your help at this time of year, as part of our dedicated 12 Charities of Christmas campaign…

Invergordon RNLI

Invergordon RNLI is based on the busy shores of Invergordon, Ross-shire, overlooking the idyllic Cromarty Firth, one of Europe’s natural harbours. Many cruises ships, oil rigs, and other vessels can be found here throughout the year, as well as bottlenose dolphins, harbour porpoises, grey and harbour seals and many other sea creatures.

There has been a lifeboat station in the Moray Firth area since 1878. Invergordon RNLI was established in 1974 and operates a Trent-class all-weather lifeboat which has been on station since 1996. The lifeboat is named RNLB Douglas Aikman Smith, after the legacy of Mr Smith who owned a laundry business in Dumfries & Galloway. Now nearing the end of her operation life after 25 years, RNLB Douglas Aikman Smith is due to be replaced by the new jet driven Shannon all-weather lifeboat, RNLB Agnes AP Barr.

The operational area of Invergordon RNLI spans from Helmsdale in the North across to Burghead in the East, encapsulating a massive 150 miles of coastline.

With a volunteer crew on call, RNLI Invergordon respond at a moment’s notice when their pagers go off, allowing for time and comfort to save lives at sea. The crew are regularly called away from their families, beds and work and can be called upon 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

As well as going out on rescues, crew members also commit to regular training afloat and onshore, and additional specialist training.

This lifesaving service is funded by solely by fundraising and donations from supporters. Find out how you can help here.

