Research to gauge impact of creative sector on island economies

A new research project to gauge the economic and social impacts of the creative industries in Orkney, Shetland and the Outer Hebrides has been launched.

The aim of the survey is to establish what professional and practical support is needed by people working in the sector on the islands.

The findings will be used to shape development of new networks of creative practice hubs.

Funding for the initiative is coming from the Islands Growth Deal’s Creative Islands Wellbeing Programme, which is being supported by £6 million from the Scottish and UK governments.

The work is being carried out by the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) centre for island creativity.

Professor Keith McIntyre, the centre’s interim director, said: “Our islands are a source of inspiration for artists, designers, filmmakers and creative businesses working in so many sectors. It is of real importance to the development of the programme that we focus on identifying and understanding local opportunities and community priorities.

We want to create a foundation that not only retains our talented thinkers, manufacturers, producers and creators, it also attracts imaginative entrepreneurial talent and new businesses into our Islands creative economy and beyond.”

Western Isles Council leader Roddie Mackay added: “The proposals for investing in the creative industries sector through the growth deal recognises the already strong reputation of Orkney, Shetland and the Outer Hebrides as creative centres of excellence, inspired by the natural environment and rich culture of the islands, along with real opportunities we have for further growth.

The responses to the survey will be critical to helping us find out more about the growth aspirations of creative practitioners and the support they need to achieve these ambitions”.

© Supplied

Open until midnight on Monday July 19, the survey is aimed at people involved in any aspect of the creative arts and industries, from emerging graduates to established practitioners.

The researchers want to hear from anyone interested in relocating or returning to the islands as well as those already based there.

Mr McIntyre added: “By contributing it will help to provide us with the much-needed data to inform how best we invest in our future resources to grow our creative economy sustainably.”