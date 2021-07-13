Aberdeen IT firm secures £100,000 of contract wins

Aberdeen-based business applications firm Escone Solutions has announced a trio of contract wins worth £100,000.

Sofa retailer DFS, Aberdeen charity VSA and Lincolnshire Housing Project (LHP) have all signed up to ‘Escone Assist’ – the company’s remote helpdesk to support ‘business as usual’ operations.

Kevin Wyness, Escone Solutions director and co-founder, said: “We have been delivering bespoke projects for DFS over the last 18 months and to secure this exclusive contract with a market leader of this scale is the greatest recognition of our work.”

High praise for Escone Solutions work

The contract will see DFS increase access to Escone’s in-house remote team.

Steve Johnson, DFS head of group finance systems and transformation, said: “The level of knowledge and expertise that Escone brings to the table is second to none, and they are playing a key role in our ability to maintain and grow our finance system capabilities.”

The new agreements will boost Escone’s growth plans as it continues to expand its client portfolio to include sectors out with the oil and gas industry, including construction, transport, housing, media, retail and sport. The company was established in Aberdeen in 2015.

“We are looking forward to playing a key role in how DFS manages, and controls change within their applications,” continued Mr Wyness.

“We are in a prime position to increase our support for DFS as they continue their commitment to deliver key integration projects in the next year and beyond.”

The wave of new contracts will also allow Escone to build on its already successful partnerships with LHP and VSA.

“Securing this new business is a fantastic boost for Escone allowing us to secure employment and continue to grow a diverse client base,” added Mr Wyness.

At the end of January it was announced Escone Solutions had won exclusive contracts worth £250,000 since the start of the year.