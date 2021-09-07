Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 7th 2021 Show Links
Business

Diversity and inclusion group partners with Aberdeen University

By Kelly Wilson
September 7, 2021, 11:45 am
To go with story by Kelly Wilson. AFBE-UK Scotland has signed a five-year partnership with the University of Aberdeen?s School of Engineering to support its diversity and inclusion strategy. Picture shows; L-R Professor Ana Ivanovic, director of student recruitment and internalisation, University of Aberdeen, Dr Ollie Folayan, AFBE-UK Scotland chair and Professor Igor Guz, head of school of engineering, University of Aberdeen.. Unknown. Supplied by Engage PR Date; Unknown
Aberdeen-based AFBE-UK Scotland has signed a five-year partnership with Aberdeen University’s school of engineering to support its diversity and inclusion strategy.

The university has joined big names including the RAF, Mercedes  Formula 1 motor racing team, energy giant SSE and Subsea 7 in partnering with AFBE-UK.

The not-for-profit organisation supports all young people, particularly those from black and minority ethnic backgrounds, with career aspirations in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

AFBE-UK Scotland will work closely with the school to help graduates bridge the gap between completing their academic studies and taking a first step on the career ladder.

First long-term partnership

AFBE-UK Scotland chairman Ollie Folayan said: “This is a tremendous partnership – one where both parties have a key role to play.

“This is the first time any organisation has signed up to a long-term partnership with us and I believe that reflects the extent of ambition that the University of Aberdeen and the school of engineering have in promoting opportunities for all.

“We are very much looking forward to working with them.”

In addition, AFBE-UK Scotland will support the school with its diversity goals. A particular focus will be the way in which it communicates the contribution of people of minority ethnic origin through its academic programmes and curriculum.

Building on work to date

The school already has an equality, diversity and inclusion committee, and is planning to participate in AFBE-UK Scotland’s Transition, Real Projects and NextGen programmes.

Professor Igor Guz, head of school, said: “The school of engineering is proud to have staff and students from a diverse range of backgrounds and cultures, which is a large part of what makes it such a great place to work and study.

“There is always room for improvement, however, and we anticipate that by working closely with AFBE-UK Scotland, we will continue to build on that cultural inclusion.”

Energy services company also on board

AFBE Scotland was launched in 2011 and has supported thousands of young people though a range of mentoring programmes.

Earlier this month energy services giant Subsea 7 was also announced as a new partner.

Mr Folayan said: “We are thrilled to have Subsea 7 onboard.

“Subsea 7 is committed to developing a strong diversity and inclusion strategy, and we are looking forward to working with them on this.”

Attracting and developing a diverse workforce is an important part of our strategy.”

Judith Anderson, Subsea 7.

Judith Anderson, global human resources director, inspection repair and maintenance, Subsea 7 UK, and chairwoman of the UK Diversity & Inclusion steering group, echoed Mr Folyan’s thoughts.

She said: “Attracting and developing a diverse workforce is an important part of our strategy to focus on the subsea field of the future and energy transition.

“We are delighted to be partnering with AFBE and look forward to working with them to build excitement about Stem careers and build on our inclusive culture.”

Working with Scottish schools

AFBE-UK Scotland’s work includes its schools programme NextGen, where industry leaders and professionals give advice to pupils; Transition, where industry leaders help aspiring engineering professionals to enter the job market; and Real Projects, where industry professionals share their knowledge and expertise.

These programmes were usually carried out in person, however, they are currently taking place online due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

