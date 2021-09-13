Signs of increasing activity at Lerwick Harbour following easing of Covid restrictions

The easing of Covid restrictions in the second quarter of this year contributed to improving activity levels at Shetland’s main harbour, compared to the same period in 2020.

Lerwick Port Authority’s (LPA) chief executive, Calum Grains, said the latest half-year figures gave “reasons to feel hopeful of continued progress.”

At 1,969, vessel arrivals were down 0.5% in the six months to June, with the overall tonnage of shipping up 7% at 3,700,903 gross tonnes.

There was an increase in visits by diving support and standby vessels servicing existing oil and gas activity, while arrivals of fishing boats decreased.

Cargo handled by all sectors at the deep-water Shetland port increased 11% to 379,067 tonnes.

There was a 14% increase in roll-on-roll-off cargo tonnage on the Aberdeen and Kirkwall routes from increased passenger travel and shipments for the Viking onshore windfarm getting under way.

The combined effects of the market downturn and Covid-19 saw offshore oil and gas cargo down 2%.

The easing of travel restrictions also increased ferry passenger footfall, at 30,920, representing a 58% rise compared to the same six-month period in the previous year.

Scottish ports remained closed to cruise ships throughout the first half of 2021.

Drop in whitefish landings

There was a 15% decrease in tonnage of whitefish landed at the port’s market. Overall box numbers were 99,733.

Lerwick Port Authority Chief Executive, Captain Calum Grains, said: “Various positive factors in the six months to June have contributed to better half-year figures.

“We are gradually seeing a turnaround in port activity, with reasons to feel hopeful of continued progress if lockdowns can be avoided.

“There has been a smooth restart since July to our severely truncated cruise season, which ends later this month, with strong forward bookings for 2022.

“Recent lifting of the Covid-related voluntary suspension on international arrivals is also good news for the future.

“More shipments for the Viking project are expected.”

Mr Grains continued: “Whitefish landings remain a concern with available quota challenges, and the herring season is now underway.

“High level discussions continue on the plan to develop an ultra-deep-water Quay to enhance our – and the UK’s – decommissioning capabilities and we continue to engage with the renewables industry on its use of Lerwick to support offshore and onshore developments.”