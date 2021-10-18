Alison Weatherhead: Why businesses can’t afford to ignore the menopause

If you’ve come across this article and weren’t aware this is World Menopause Day, I hope you keep reading to the end and realise why it’s a topic that can’t be ignored by business.

Partly from my personal experiences, as well as in my professional role as an employment lawyer, I’m well aware of the issues around perimenopause and menopause in the workplace.

Unfortunately, many firms overlook or choose to ignore what many women are facing as they go through this perfectly natural part of their lives. But it’s vital that businesses change their mindset for their own benefit, that of their employees and the wider economy as around one million women in the UK have left their jobs because of menopausal symptoms.

Breaking the taboo

It’s concerning that menopause is still a topic shrouded in mystery and taboo. I therefore welcome such initiatives as Menopause Awareness Month and Day. We should grasp the opportunity to start talking about menopause and encourage more employers to be supportive.

Menopause typically occurs between the ages of 45 to 55 – when many are at the peak of their careers having built up years of valuable experience. For a lot of women, it can take time to understand exactly what is happening to them, from the brain fog to the hot flushes. I know first-hand how difficult this time can be, and there is no one size fits all way to dealing with the impact on an individual’s health and wellbeing.

Menopause is normal

I’m not saying that employers need to become medical experts on menopause, but they should be in a position to offer female staff all the information and support required. A good starting point is just to be willing to listen to a woman’s situation and how she is feeling and make the workplace a comfortable place to discuss any challenges. The aim should be to normalise menopause and conversations around it.

Employers are becoming more progressive when it comes to offering flexibility in general – partly because of Covid-19 – and that approach should be extended to women as they experience the menopause.

Hot but not bothered

There may be days, for example, when they are having hot flushes and feeling exhausted from being awake all night. Women should feel confident that they can take a day off, or do what work they can from home, rather than feeling they have to face colleagues in the office. Being aware that flexibility is readily available will go a long way to easing anxiety.

When it comes to law, discrimination against menopausal women must be tackled and their rights should be enshrined in new legislation. And employers should be drawing up fair policies for women during this time of their life. There are large skills gaps in Scotland and this is one way that employers can attract highly-qualified women who currently feel left out of the workplace.

A fairer approach to the menopause by employers should be something that happens every day, not just on designated dates such as this one – so let’s get the conversation started and take some real action.