Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business

Alison Weatherhead: Why businesses can’t afford to ignore the menopause

By Alison Weatherhead
October 18, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: October 18, 2021, 10:32 am
Alison Weatherhead, Dentons
Alison Weatherhead, Dentons

If you’ve come across this article and weren’t aware this is World Menopause Day, I hope you keep reading to the end and realise why it’s a topic that can’t be ignored by business.

Partly from my personal experiences, as well as in my professional role as an employment lawyer, I’m well aware of the issues around perimenopause and menopause in the workplace.

Unfortunately, many firms overlook or choose to ignore what many women are facing as they go through this perfectly natural part of their lives. But it’s vital that businesses change their mindset for their own benefit, that of their employees and the wider economy as around one million women in the UK have left their jobs because of menopausal symptoms.

Breaking the taboo

It’s concerning that menopause is still a topic shrouded in mystery and taboo. I therefore welcome such initiatives as Menopause Awareness Month and Day. We should grasp the opportunity to start talking about menopause and encourage more employers to be supportive.

Menopause typically occurs between the ages of 45 to 55 – when many are at the peak of their careers having built up years of valuable experience. For a lot of women, it can take time to understand exactly what is happening to them, from the brain fog to the hot flushes. I know first-hand how difficult this time can be, and there is no one size fits all way to dealing with the impact on an individual’s health and wellbeing.

Menopause is normal

I’m not saying that employers need to become medical experts on menopause, but they should be in a position to offer female staff all the information and support required. A good starting point is just to be willing to listen to a woman’s situation and how she is feeling and make the workplace a comfortable place to discuss any challenges. The aim should be to normalise menopause and conversations around it.

Employers are becoming more progressive when it comes to offering flexibility in general – partly because of Covid-19 – and that approach should be extended to women as they experience the menopause.

Hot but not bothered

There may be days, for example, when they are having hot flushes and feeling exhausted from being awake all night. Women should feel confident that they can take a day off, or do what work they can from home, rather than feeling they have to face colleagues in the office. Being aware that flexibility is readily available will go a long way to easing anxiety.

When it comes to law, discrimination against menopausal women must be tackled and their rights should be enshrined in new legislation. And employers should be drawing up fair policies for women during this time of their life. There are large skills gaps in Scotland and this is one way that employers can attract highly-qualified women who currently feel left out of the workplace.

A fairer approach to the menopause by employers should be something that happens every day, not just on designated dates such as this one – so let’s get the conversation started and take some real action.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]