Italian restaurant owner reverses plans to close due to “overwhelming” response

By Erikka Askeland
July 5, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Michael Pergl at Apertivo was 'overwhelmed' by customers' response to closure
An Italian restaurant in Aberdeen has won a new lease of life after its owner has reversed a decision to keep its doors closed forever.

Dismay met the announcement that Aperitivo, known for its art deco-inspired decor and its cheese-stuffed arancini balls, would stay shut despite the reopening of hospitality as Covid restrictions started to ease.

I didn’t realise how much Aperitivo meant to the local community.”

Michal Pergl, owner, Aperitivo

But the outpouring from customers after the announcement was made on social media was such that Michal Pergl changed his mind. He said he the response from the restaurant’s fans had been “overwhelming”.

He added: “I probably didn’t realise how much Aperitivo meant to the local community. It definitely helped us to get back on our feet and keep doing it.”

Decision not to reopen ‘devastating’

He said it was “devastating” when he made the decision not to reopen.

“I am happy we can come back and keep doing what we love to do – provide good service and top Italian food.

“We don’t have an opening date yet but we are in the process of sorting out all the paperwork and everything else.”

He added the restaurant will also retain its 1940s-era style, although Mr Pergl said this will be “refreshed” ahead of opening. “We will put a little facelift on it but the decor will remain the same.”

He said added that the restaurant will be “rebranded” but did not say how yet.

Aperitivo in its heydey. Picture by Kami Thomson

Over the weekend he posted an update on FaceBook which said:

“Exciting news!! The Aperitivo premises will be reopening.

Very difficult year for businesses

“The past year and a half have been very difficult for many businesses.

“The continuous support that has been received since the announced closure not only motivated us to keep trying, but to not give up.

“A massive thank you to everyone for your local support and lovely messages that we have received throughout the past couple months.”

The positive news comes after another favourite Granite city restaurant, Christos Greek Taverna on John Street, announced it would no longer reopen.

Aperitivo on Bon Accord Street opened in 2012, boasting a “Sicilian twist to the Scottish tradition” of dining out.

In May it posted a statement which said owners had been left with “no choice but to shut our doors”.

‘Superb’ news

Response to the weekend’s announcement of the reopening of Aperitivo was strong on social media.

<br />Aperitivo. Picture by Kami Thomson

George Thom, operations director at VT Wealth, Aberdeen and Fraserburgh, posted:

“This is absolutely superb news – the immediate FB reaction is testament to how well liked you are, and how well you run a Restaurant in terms of welcome, service and quality of food and overall experience. I’m absolutely delighted for you.”

Although demand for hospitality and “staycations” in Scotland has been strong as restrictions have eased, many businesses are struggling with staff shortages while others have been weakened – some fatally – by long periods of lockdown since the start of the pandemic.

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.