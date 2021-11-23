Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business

Thousands of pounds up for grabs in University of Highlands & Islands business competition

By Kelly Wilson
November 23, 2021, 5:00 pm
Matej Papp, co-owner of Boxfluence, who won £1,000 in last year's Highlands & Islands business competition.

Budding entrepreneurs across the north of Scotland are being invited to demonstrate their talents in the 2022 University of the Highlands and Islands business competition.

With a prize fund of £8,000, awards will go to the best presentation, best researched idea and best engineering idea.

Other honours include prizes for most innovative idea, best commercial idea and the youth entrepreneurship award.

The competition is organised by CREATE, the college’s Centre for Enterprise and Innovation.

Now in its sixteenth year it has so far awarded more than £86,000 in cash prizes.

Competition can change people’s lives

Vicky Johnson, director of centre for remote and sustainable communities, said: “The University of the Highlands and Islands partnership has a key role to play in supporting the region’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Encouraging and enabling entrepreneurship will play a key role in that recovery.

“We have seen this business competition change people’s lives by providing them with the confidence and support they need to turn their idea into a reality.”

Last year’s top prize went to Simon Hay, from Fortrose, and his idea featuring a vertical freight farming system designed to grow sustainable crops in Scotland year-round.

Mr Hay took home a cash prize of £1,000 and a combined legal and accountancy package from sponsors’ Johnston Carmichael and Harper Macleod.

Engineering award up for grabs

Once again there will be special cash prizes for the best engineering ideas, with these awards sponsored by the Engineers in Business Fellowship, a charity that promotes the importance and value of business education for engineers.

Matej Papp and Ahmed Nassar took home a £1,000 prize last year with their business, Boxfluence, and their idea for a transportable and lightweight portable boxing ring called GoSparTM.

Matej Papp and Ahmed Nassar with their portable boxing ring.

Mr Papp, a personal trainer from Inverness, said: “The University of the Highlands business competition is an opportunity to showcase your dreams and passions.

“Winning the engineering award gave us the confidence to keep growing and to take our business to the next level, knowing that there are people out there that support our vision.”

Competition inspirational

David Falzani, Engineers in Business Fellowship president, said: “Research tells us that equipping young engineers with business skills makes them better engineers, more employable and more effective in the workplace.

“The Engineers in Business prize fund, which the university has awarded over the past four years, allows the university to inspire more undergraduates, graduates and entrepreneurs in the wider community to take part in its annual business competition.”

The competition is open to anyone living in the Highlands and Islands, Moray and Perthshire, as well as all students studying across the University of the Highlands and Islands partnership.

Apply online at www.createhighland.com/learners/competitions by noon on Wednesday March 23 2022.

Entries will be shortlisted to 15 and finalists will be invited to meet the competition judges to discuss their ideas further on finals day on Wednesday May 25 2022.

