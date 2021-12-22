Aberdeen decommissioning firm toasts contracts bringing in £3million for 2022 By Allister Thomas December 22, 2021, 11:00 am A CUT UK machine designed to cut platform legs of up to six metres thick. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up An Aberdeen decommissioning firm is toasting a clutch of contract wins which are expected to generate over £3million in revenues in 2022. Cutting Underwater Technologies (CUT UK), headquartered in Bridge of Don, said it has been awarded a series of 10 contracts since October, “resulting in a very busy project outlook for 2022”. A specialist in diamond wire cutting for decommissioning projects, CUT UK said it expects to have increased turnover by 29% in the 2021 financial year, building on a 69% boost in 2020. For more on this story, visit Energy Voice. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal ‘We’re entering a growth cycle’ – Wood boss Robin Watson says Aberdeen firm has momentum in its favour