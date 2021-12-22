Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business

Aberdeen decommissioning firm toasts contracts bringing in £3million for 2022

By Allister Thomas
December 22, 2021, 11:00 am
A CUT UK machine designed to cut platform legs of up to six metres thick.
A CUT UK machine designed to cut platform legs of up to six metres thick.

An Aberdeen decommissioning firm is toasting a clutch of contract wins which are expected to generate over £3million in revenues in 2022.

Cutting Underwater Technologies (CUT UK), headquartered in Bridge of Don, said it has been awarded a series of 10 contracts since October, “resulting in a very busy project outlook for 2022”.

A specialist in diamond wire cutting for decommissioning projects, CUT UK said it expects to have increased turnover by 29% in the 2021 financial year, building on a 69% boost in 2020.

For more on this story, visit Energy Voice. 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal