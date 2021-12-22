Aberdeen decommissioning firm toasts contracts bringing in £3million for 2022

An error occurred. Please try again.

An Aberdeen decommissioning firm is toasting a clutch of contract wins which are expected to generate over £3million in revenues in 2022.

Cutting Underwater Technologies (CUT UK), headquartered in Bridge of Don, said it has been awarded a series of 10 contracts since October, “resulting in a very busy project outlook for 2022”.

A specialist in diamond wire cutting for decommissioning projects, CUT UK said it expects to have increased turnover by 29% in the 2021 financial year, building on a 69% boost in 2020.

For more on this story, visit Energy Voice.